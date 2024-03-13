CRS Technologies welcomes Desmond Struwig as CEO

Desmond Struwig.

CRS Technologies proudly announces the appointment of Desmond Struwig as its new CEO, marking a renewed focus on innovation and growth. Struwig succeeds company founder Malcolm Moodie, who transitions into the role of Chairperson, maintaining a focus on strategic leadership and global expansion.

Struwig brings more than two decades of extensive experience in business and technology leadership to CRS. With a background in guiding diverse technology services businesses to success, his tenure at various global technology services companies underscores his established history of driving impactful digital, and business, transformation initiatives across various industries.

In his new capacity, Struwig will lead CRS Technologies into a new chapter of cloud software innovation, global expansion and partner ecosystem development, building on the company's 40-year legacy of delivering enterprise-ready payroll and HR solutions to more than 33 countries around the world.

“CRS is at an exciting point in its evolution, and I am looking forward to working closely with the team to deliver our vision. This involves generating exceptional value for our clients, partners and stakeholders through cloud technology innovation, strategic partnerships and global delivery excellence.”

Pioneering innovation with AI

Struwig is ready to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to propel CRS Technologies' software solutions to new levels of excellence.

“Next-gen payroll and HR solutions will transform the relationship between employer and employee, allowing HR practitioners to focus on employee welfare and talent development, and enabling payroll professionals to significantly increase accuracy and efficiency while reducing risk and combating fraud.”

Expanding services to meet market demands

CRS Technologies is committed to expanding its range of market-leading outsourced HR, payroll and employer of record services under Struwig's leadership. By advancing capabilities in these areas, CRS aims to address clients’ evolving needs while ensuring legislative compliance and operational efficiency.

"Our outsourced services complement our core technology offerings, allowing businesses to streamline their payroll and HR functions. Freeing up valuable time and resources empowers organisations to focus on their core objectives."

Building a global partner ecosystem

Central to Struwig's expansion strategy is the development of a strategic partner ecosystem. By forging valuable partnerships, CRS Technologies aims to facilitate localised delivery in all active regions to elevate the market availability and impact of its offerings.

“Enterprise software solution vendors face increasing demands from clients who seek comprehensive, integrated solutions. One critical aspect often overlooked is payroll and HR integration. Partnering with a trusted third-party payroll software vendor such as CRS can unlock new growth avenues, differentiate their solutions and increase client satisfaction levels.

“CRS is thrilled to have Desmond on board,” says Moodie. “I am confident that his leadership will have a positive impact on the company and reinforce our position as a leader in the payroll and human capital management sector.”