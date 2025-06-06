Crypto exchange Afridax taps Zulu in expansion drive

Frank Leonette, founder of Afridax.

Newly-launched South African crypto-currency exchange Afridax has added Zulu language on the platform in a bid to attract more local users.

The exchange has also set its sights on introducing more vernacular languages on the platform in the near future.

Founded by crypto veteran Frank Leonette, Afridax is looking to take on established players in South Africa’s burgeoning crypto-currency market.

The platform went live in January, offering R125 000 in crypto assets to new users.

Leonette tells ITWeb via e-mail that the Zulu language option is fully integrated into the Afridax mobile and desktop interface, allowing users to navigate the platform, complete transactions, and view relevant information in Zulu.

“We introduced Zulu to break down language barriers that often hinder financial participation. By localising the experience, we’re empowering more South Africans to confidently enter the crypto economy in a language they understand,” he says.

“Our roadmap includes expanding to additional African languages based on user demand and regional trends. We have already added Arabic, Swahili, Chinese, French, and Portuguese.

“We’re building a bridge to the future of finance in Africa. Our goal is to democratise access to digital assets, and our commitment to language inclusion, low fees, and user empowerment reflects that vision. We’re excited for what’s ahead and grateful to our growing community for their trust and support,” he adds.

According to Leonette, while a few international platforms have begun introducing limited local language support, Afridax is among the first to take a comprehensive, user-centric approach to African language inclusion.

“This positions us uniquely in the market, as a truly African exchange built for African users,” he notes.

Since its launch, he adds, Afridax has experienced steady and impactful growth, expanding its user base across South Africa and other key African markets.

“We’ve seen increasing daily trading volumes, heightened user engagement, and strong community adoption, particularly among first-time crypto users. Our focus on simplicity, security, and low fees has positioned us as one of the most trusted and cost-effective exchanges in the region.”

Leonette notes that the most common use cases of crypto-currencies in South Africa include cross-border remittances, stablecoin savings to hedge against currency volatility, and peer-to-peer trading.

“We’re also seeing growing interest in crypto-based entrepreneurship, digital payments, and blockchain-based financial tools,” he adds.

He points out that South Africa has made commendable strides towards regulatory clarity, especially with the recent classification of crypto as a financial product under the Financial Sector Conduct Authority.

“The latest travel rule regulatory framework has put South Africa on par with global counterparts and a leader on the African continent.”

In April, the Financial Intelligence Centre implemented the travel rule for Crypto Asset Service Providers (CASPs) in South Africa, requiring them to share specific information about crypto transactions with the receiving CASP to enhance transparency and mitigate money laundering risks.

This is a key component of the broader regulatory framework for crypto assets in South Africa, which aims to ensure compliance with international anti-money laundering standards.

Leonette believes that education is key for more South Africans to adopt crypto-currencies. “More awareness campaigns, community engagement, and localised resources are needed to build trust and understanding.”