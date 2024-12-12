CSIR AI gurus keen to support G20 agenda

Artificial intelligence has been identified as a priority area for the G20 agenda.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research’s (CSIR’s) artificial intelligence (AI) experts have committed to contribute to the G20 agenda of addressing global economic challenges.

This, as South Africa has officially assumed the 2025 presidency of the G20, which comprises the world's developing and developed economies.

The country’s presidency will culminate in the G20 Presidency Leaders’ Summit, which will take place in Johannesburg in November 2025, bringing together the leaders of the G20 countries, African Union and European Union.

The CSIR’s researchers, academics and industry leaders made the commitment at the recently-held 2024 Science Forum South Africa, hosted by the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, according to a statement.

At the forum, CSIR technologist Laing Lourens moderated a discussion around the Deep Learning Indaba, a grassroots AI and machine learning movement that is present in 47 African countries in the form of sub-communities called Deep Learning IndabaX (DLIX).

According to Lourens, CSIR alumni played a critical role in founding the Deep Learning Indaba, noting the CSIR continues to support local DLIX activities.

African AI communities and experts linked to the CSIR are ready to contribute to the G20 agenda.

“The movement [Deep Learning Indaba] is led by young people pushing for African AI to address global challenges like agriculture, health, climate change, economic inequality and youth development.

“Successful African AI community groups, like Masakhane, SisonkeBiotik and Ro'ya-CV4Africa, have emerged from the Deep Learning Indaba network and are driving critical technologies on the continent,” said Lourens.

“All of these organisations are regularly publishing new research in peer-reviewed journals and growing businesses – which is amazing for grassroots non-profits.

“It is now also time for this uniquely African innovation to include grassroots communities on other continents.”

Artificial intelligence has been identified as a priority area for the G20 agenda, with specialised agencies like the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) set to also contribute their expertise.

In this instance, Unesco will support the special group on AI and innovation for sustainable development set up by the South African Presidency of the G20.