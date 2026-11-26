CSIR CEO Dr Thulani Dlamini.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) recorded income of R3.35 billion in the 2025/26 financial year, exceeding its target by 4%, while turning a budgeted loss of R30.82 million into a net profit of R38.61 million.

The results were contained in the organisation’s annual report, published this week.

The CSIR, an entity of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, also achieved 28 of its 31 key performance indicator targets during the year.

The organisation says the financial performance reflects sound financial management and operational discipline, despite a challenging operating environment.

Income diversification remains a strategic priority, with the CSIR looking to grow research and development income from the private sector and pursue more international opportunities, particularly in Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

Established in 1945, the CSIR is one of Africa’s leading scientific and technology research institutions, conducting research and developing technologies to support industrial development and strengthen state capability.

Among its key performance highlights, the organisation exceeded its annual target for technology licence agreements signed by 29%, while joint technology development agreements implemented for industry surpassed the target by 45%.

Support provided to small, medium and micro enterprises was 43% above target, while the localisation of technologies exceeded the target by 200%.

Projects implemented to strengthen state capability surpassed the target by 109%, while reports contributing to national policy development were 88% above target.

“These achievements reinforce the CSIR’s role in supporting South Africa’s re-industrialisation through technological capability, enterprise development and the application of scientific expertise to support the development of a capable state,” the organisation says.

The 2025/26 financial year also saw progress in commercialising the CSIR’s research and intellectual property.

The organisation executed three equity transactions and concluded 18 licensing agreements, while advancing the maturity of its technology portfolio.

According to the CSIR, this marked a shift towards technology transfer, investment, transaction execution and greater commercialisation activity.

Through its CSIR C3 commercialisation initiative, the organisation plans to intensify efforts to bring its intellectual property to market through start-ups, licensing and technology transfer.

The organisation also reported progress in workforce transformation. Black employees accounted for 75% of its science, engineering and technology workforce, exceeding the annual target and improving on the previous financial year.

Female representation in these fields remained at 40%, while representation at senior researcher levels improved. The proportion of female chief researchers exceeded the target by six percentage points, while female principal researchers were two percentage points above target.

Staff participation in exchange programmes with industry also exceeded the annual target by 55%, supporting collaboration and the exchange of expertise between research and industry.

On governance , the CSIR retained an unqualified audit outcome from the Auditor-General of South Africa and maintained its Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Level 1 status. It also reported a strong safety record.

The organisation marked its 80th anniversary during the financial year, with president Cyril Ramaphosa attending the commemorations.

CSIR CEO Dr Thulani Dlamini says the results reflects the organisation’s continued focus on research, technology development and innovation to address national priorities.

“Achieving 28 of our 31 key performance indicator targets, exceeding our income target and recording a net profit against a projected loss demonstrate our commitment to addressing national priorities, industrial development, operational excellence and responsible stewardship of the organisation,” he says.

Dlamini points out that progress in technology commercialisation, industry partnerships, localisation and strengthening state capability highlighted the contribution science and technology could make to South Africa’s industrial development.