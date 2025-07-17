CSIR welcomes GMES integration into African Space Agency

Using satellite data, the CSIR studies the effects of climate change on coastal systems.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has welcomed the official integration of the Global Monitoring for Environment and Security (GMES) and Africa programme into the African Space Agency (AfSA).

It says it’s a pivotal moment for space science, environmental monitoring and sustainable development on the continent.

GMES and Africa, which began as a partnership between the African Union and European Union, has long served as the continent’s flagship Earth Observation (EO) initiative.

According to the CSIR, its transition into AfSA’s institutional framework marks a significant evolution in Africa’s approach to space innovation, enabling greater coordination, policy alignment and investment in EO technologies that support Agenda 2063 and the continent’s drive for technological sovereignty.

The official announcement was shared with Dr Sandile Malinga, group executive: CSIR Smart Society, and the head of consortia and technical lead partner of GMES and Africa, Sives Govender of the CSIR, this month.

Govender described the development as a shift from project-based thinking to continental ownership of data and innovation. “GMES and Africa is no longer just a project. It is Africa’s commitment to owning its data, developing homegrown solutions and driving sustainable development through space innovation.

“As the CSIR, we are delighted by the announcement of the official integration, and we look forward to having a greater impact in the marine and coastal spatial information services we provide.”

As the technical lead for the GMES and Africa programme in Southern Africa, the CSIR spearheads the Africa Marine and Coastal Operations for Southern Africa and the Indian Ocean consortium. The CSIR develops and deploys EO technologies to monitor marine and coastal environments.

Using satellite data, the organisation tracks key oceanographic variables, monitors pollution, observes ship traffic and studies the effects of climate change on coastal systems.

Working in close partnership with regional institutions, the CSIR provides technical services and tools that support small-scale fishers with data for safer, more sustainable marine operations.

It also develops satellite-based water quality applications that help monitor environmental health. Capacity building is a core focus of the CSIR’s work. The organisation trains students and stakeholders across the Southern and West Indian Ocean regions in the application of EO tools for marine and coastal resource management.

In addition, it hosts workshops designed to bridge the gap between science and policy, ensuring data gathered from satellites is effectively used in decision-making processes that affect livelihoods and ecosystems.

The CSIR also collaborates with a range of regional and continental partners, including the Southern African Science Service Centre for Climate Change and Adaptive Land Management, Southern African Development Community and African Union.

These partnerships help align EO services with Africa’s broader development and environmental resilience goals, while supporting AfSA’s strategy to build local capabilities and institutional frameworks.

At a national and regional level, the CSIR’s EO services are used to support responses to climate-related hazards, such as coastal flooding and sea level rise. The data produced through the programme also plays a crucial role in enabling evidence-based coastal zone planning, protecting marine ecosystems, and building community resilience across Southern Africa, it says.

The CSIR notes the integration of GMES and Africa into AfSA underscores the importance of ensuring EO innovations are not only technical milestones, but also powerful tools for transformation.