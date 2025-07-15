Nzimande seconds CSIR exec to drive tech innovation

Dr Kenny Tenza has assumed the role of acting deputy director-general for technology innovation at the DSTI.

Science, technology and innovation minister professor Blade Nzimande has seconded the CSIR’s Dr Kenny Tenza to his ministry.

Tenza is the CSIR’s executive manager for business development and commercialisation within the advanced chemistry and life sciences division, as well as acting executive cluster manager for CSIR smart places.

At the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), Tenza will serve as acting deputy director-general: technology innovation, effective 1 July.

The secondment will be for a period of 12 months, according to a DSTI statement.

Says Nzimande: “He is an accomplished academic and highly-decorated scientist, who possesses in-depth knowledge of the technology innovation space and has served at the highest level in some of our country’s and the world’s top science bodies.”

In his current position at the CSIR, Tenza oversees the commercialisation of proprietary intellectual property in the agriculture, food, chemicals and health industries.

According to Nzimande, Tenza is making a significant contribution to the re-industrialisation of South Africa through innovations in science.

“Dr Tenza also possesses a unique blend of executive leadership skills, which includes strategic leadership, culture change management, strategy development and implementation, financial sustainability, capability development, performance, operations and governance.”

Furthermore, the minister believes Tenza’s experience and expertise will be essential in driving the department’s efforts to reposition technology innovation instruments and programmes.

“I also wish to urge the staff in the department and from our entities to support Dr Tenza in his new role.”