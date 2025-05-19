Dr Mlungisi Cele joins science, innovation dept as DG

Dr Mlungisi Cele will take up the role of director-general of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation.

The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) has found its new director-general (DG), appointing National Advisory Council on Innovation (NACI) CEO Dr Mlungisi Cele.

The new DG’s appointment was announced by DSTI minister professor Blade Nzimande at the weekend, indicating it is effective 1 June.

The minister states: “He is an accomplished academic, science policy specialist and senior state technocrat, with extensive professional experience in a variety of fields, such as strategic planning, monitoring and evaluation, foresight, diplomacy, higher education and science and technology policy, institutional governance and social science research, which he obtained over a period of over two decades.”

According to Nzimande, Cele has worked at several reputable organisations, including universities and government, at middle and executive level. His recent roles include being CEO of NACI and acting deputy DG for technology innovation at the DSTI.

NACI is a statutory advisory body to the South African government on science, technology and innovation (STI) issues.

Nzimande continues: “Dr Cele also serves on a number of local and international academic and science bodies, such as the G20 scientific advisors, OECD, BRICS, African Union and European Union High-Level Panel on Research and Innovation.

“He has also played a pivotal role in shaping some of the DSTI’s and our country’s principal science policies, such as the 2019 White Paper on STI, the 2023 New Strategic Management Model for STI, 2022 Decadal Plan for Science Technology and the NACI-led South African Foresight Exercises for STI 2023.”

When he assumes office, Cele will become the department’s permanent DG following the retirement of Dr Phil Mjwara last year. The role has been held in an acting capacity by DSTI’s Daan du Toit as well as Gugulethu Zwane.

The incoming DG holds a PhD in higher education studies and an MPhil in science and technology studies. He has worked as a researcher at the former University of Durban-Westville (now part of the University of KwaZulu-Natal) and University of the Western Cape.

In addition, his academic outputs include an edited book titled “Innovation policy at the intersection: Global and local experiences” (2020). He has also presented at local and international academic conferences.

Nzimande concludes: “He brings with him a wealth of experience, strategic expertise and dynamic thinking, all of which are essential for repositioning the DSTI, with the view of ensuring our public science system is agile and responsive to our national priorities. I wish to encourage the officials of my department, our entities and the public science sector to support Dr Cele in his new role.”