Former dept of science, innovation DG heads to Unesco

Former science and innovation DG Dr Phil Mjwara will take a top Unesco post.

Former science and innovation director-general (DG) Dr Phil Mjwara has been appointed to a top post at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).

This was revealed by science and innovation minister professor Blade Nzimande, ahead of the announcement of the national NSTF-South32 Awards winners at an event held last night.

Hosted by the National Science and Technology Forum, the annual awards recognise, celebrate and reward excellence in science, engineering, technology and innovation in SA.

Unsure if he was breaking protocol by making the announcement, Nzimande jokingly said he will deal with the consequences. “Dr Mjwara has been appointed by the president of the Republic to be our first full-time ambassador extraordinaire for South Africa to Unesco.

“The president couldn’t have chosen better. We know that it’s supposed to be your retirement but then someone has said it’s too early for you to retire. You have to complete this journey by going to represent government, the country and the entire science community and beyond at Unesco.”

Mjwara’s appointment to the specialised agency follows his retirement as government’s longest-serving DG, spending the bulk of his career at the Department of Science and Innovation.

Recognised for his contribution to promoting SA’s science, technology and innovation, and shaping the policy and institutional architecture of the country’s National System of Innovation, Mjwara served as DG in public service for 18 years.

Throughout his career, Mjwara held numerous positions within the science fraternity, including at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research.

He has served on the boards of the Sci-Bono Discovery Centre, Centre of Excellence (Strong Materials: Wits University) and the Laser Research Institute of Stellenbosch University. He was also VP of innovation for the Southern African Research and Innovation Management Association and a general secretary of the Academy of Science of SA.

He also served as chairperson of the Forum of South African Directors-General and has been lauded for his role in co-ordinating some of government’s key projects and ensuring inter-departmental synergies.

Mjwara holds a BSc, MSc and PhD from Wits University. His academic career includes serving as professor of science and technology policy at the University of Pretoria, and physics lectureships at the universities of the Witwatersrand, South Africa and Fort Hare.