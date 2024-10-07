Science, innovation dept gets new acting DG

Gugulethu Zwane, acting director-general at the Department of Science and Innovation.

The Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) has a new acting director-general (DG), as Gugulethu Zwane takes the role, effective 1 October.

This follows the retirement of former DG Dr Phil Mjwara earlier this year, which saw the DSI’s Daan du Toit, deputy director-general for international cooperation and resources, appointed in an acting capacity.

Announcing the news, science, technology and innovation minister professor Blade Nzimande says Zwane’s appointment implies Du Toit’s tenure as acting DG has come to an end.

In a statement, Nzimande says Zwane is a seasoned professional with extensive experience obtained in a variety of fields, over a period of 20 years.

She started her career in the laboratory as a microbiologist and ventured into government in 2002, where she joined the DSI.

Zwane has also worked in several organisations, including state-owned entities, core government and the private sector, at middle, senior and executive management levels.

“This enabled her to gain a wealth of experience in such areas as strategy and policy development, project management, business process, audit and risk, culture change, business development, organisational planning and performance, among others.”

Before becoming acting DG, Zwane was the deputy DG responsible for institutional planning and support at the department.

In this role, she was responsible for overseeing the governance of the DSI and its entities, the DSI’s organisational realignment process, coordination of the Decadal Plan activities, including the inter-ministerial committees and inaugural Presidential Plenary on science, technology and innovation.

Nzimande expressed gratitude to Du Toit for his support and dedicated service to the department, and wished Zwane well in her appointment as acting director-general.