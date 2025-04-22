CSIR’s game-changing technologies to watch in 2025

The CSIR is dedicated to promoting industrial development and fostering a capable state through innovative solutions.

Transformative technological advancements are set to continue to reshape multiple industries in 2025. While many of these technologies were developed to address global challenges, their development may also worsen the divide between developed and developing nations. In South Africa, technological advancements have to heed and help overcome significant socioeconomic and environmental challenges, including water scarcity, natural disasters, energy shortages, educational disparities, unemployment and inefficiencies in healthcare systems.

At the forefront of these technological advancements is the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), which contributes to the nation’s industrial growth by, among others, facilitating smarter resource utilisation and enhancing digital transformation. The CSIR is dedicated to promoting industrial development and fostering a capable state through innovative solutions.

This issue offers an overview of the technologies that are set to be pivotal in 2025, focusing on the CSIR’s leading ICT innovations to monitor for the year. It highlights capabilities and articulates how both industry and society stand to benefit from the innovative solutions developed. This article also aims to outline the strategic importance of these technologies in achieving a sustainable and capable state, ultimately driving progress across multiple sectors in South Africa.

In the area of networked systems and applications, the CSIR has an established knowledge base and innovation track record in cloud and network architectures, spectrum access innovations and natural language processing, ensuring seamless connectivity and intelligent communication solutions.

In so far as operational intelligence is concerned, the CSIR focuses on design optimisation, data science and geospatial modelling to drive informed decision-making and efficiency improvements across industries.

The organisation also has capabilities relevant to e-government, enhancing service delivery and public sector efficiency to strengthen digital governance through spatial information systems, software architecture and technology implementation.

Capabilities in advanced internet of things (IOT), artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality and distributed ledger technologies help position South Africa at the forefront of global innovation and technological change.

The National Integrated Cyber Infrastructure System supports high-performance computing, networking and data-intensive research, empowering businesses, researchers and government institutions with state-of-the-art computational resources.

The following solution-based offerings, research, development, innovation and technologies within the CSIR span critical sectors and represent significant opportunities for investment and collaboration in 2025. Below are the top technologies to watch, along with their potential impact on the country’s development.

eXochain: Crypto-currency monitoring and analysis platform

The use of crypto-currencies and digital assets in illicit financial activities is on the rise globally. Incidents of scams, money laundering, terrorism financing and ransom demands have become commonplace, contributing to South Africa’s grey listing by the international financial watchdog, the Financial Action Task Force. Several factors contribute to this problem: regulations often lag behind the rapid pace of technological developments, and without adequate monitoring tools, policing becomes difficult. Skills in this relatively nascent industry are in short supply and require years to develop. With a lack of affordable tools in South Africa, do we stand a chance?

It turns out, we do. CSIR experts in distributed ledger technologies are developing software and tools to monitor, analyse and report crypto-currency transactions and activity in the country. Dubbed Project eXochain, the solution is capable of monitoring crypto-currency exchanges and wallets, tracing the movement of criminally linked transactions in real-time, detecting and analysing patterns of fraudulent behaviour, generating investigative reports and engaging with scam victims to assist in police case formation.

The platform has already been deployed to aid victims of multimillion-rand scams in tracing their funds, in police and regulatory investigations of organised crime networks, and in legal cases where crypto-currencies are used to hide or launder funds. With each investigative effort, the analytic capabilities of eXochain are progressively enhanced as addresses linked to criminal activities are added to a database of sanctioned addresses and closely monitored.

Next-Gen Cloud Streaming platform

The Next-Gen Cloud Streaming is a cutting-edge video content distribution network designed for efficient and cost-effective streaming. It uses a multicloud system that spreads computing and storage tasks, allowing quick and affordable set-up without heavy infrastructure costs. Its advanced video encoding reduces data usage while maintaining high-quality viewing. At its core, the system features innovative cloud streaming technology and smart algorithms that adapt to network conditions, ensuring smoother and more reliable streaming. The platform enables media owners to upload, encode and stream their content at lower costs with a flexible bit rate tailored to local conditions. This expands content distribution to a wider audience, regardless of network quality. The technology is market-ready, and the CSIR is inviting media and content distribution partners to collaborate with it on the commercialisation of the platform.

Ngiyaqonda: Integrated pronunciation scoring solution

South Africa faces a severe education crisis, with 81% of grade 4 learners unable to read for meaning, as highlighted in the 2023 Progress in International Reading Literacy Study report.

Ngiyaqonda is an innovative language learning and literacy development platform that integrates multilingual natural language generation with automatic speech recognition technology. It provides real-time feedback in four major South African languages: isiZulu, Northern Sotho, English and Afrikaans. The platform benefits learners across all levels, such as medical students needing additional language proficiency to understand medical jargon and patient interactions. The CSIR is seeking partners to collaborate on the deployment and commercialisation of this technology. Additionally, it is keen to explore collaboration with the Department of Basic Education to roll out the technology for primary and early childhood development.

iSinkwe: Audio-visual learning platform

Over 600 000 visually impaired learners lack access to assistive technologies, creating significant barriers to educational progress. iSinkwe is a revolutionary solution designed to assist visually impaired students and those with dyslexia. It synchronises human-narrated or AI-generated audio with text in 11 of the official South African languages. With customisable features such as adjustable font sizes and playback speeds, iSinkwe ensures an inclusive and effective learning environment. Isinkwe is market ready, and the CSIR is looking for licensing partners to drive its commercial launch.

The CSIR prides itself on the first and most advanced text-to-speech product, Qfrency Engine, covering 11 languages. For automatic speech recognition, the CSIR has significant expertise and resources in domain-restricted speech recognition that allows it to cater for South Africa’s diverse accents and contexts.

AI-based rapid diagnostic tool for Human Papillomavirus

Cervical cancer, primarily caused by the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), remains one of the leading causes of mortality among South African women. Current diagnostic tools are expensive and centralised, limiting access for low-income and rural populations. In collaboration with Medical Diagnostech and the University of Cape Town, the CSIR is developing an AI-powered rapid diagnostic tool that includes:

A nucleic acid amplification test for high-precision HPV DNA detection.

An enzyme-based electrochemical biosensor for rapid diagnostics.

These portable and affordable tools enable early detection and intervention, significantly improving health outcomes, especially in resource-constrained environments.

X-Ray Image Processing System for TB detection

Tuberculosis (TB) remains a major public health issue in South Africa, with latent TB often going undiagnosed due to the lack of adequate imaging techniques. The X-Ray Image Processing System leverages AI and deep learning to detect latent TB by analysing radiological patterns and distinguishing it from other conditions, such as pneumonia and COVID-19. This solution is particularly beneficial in resource-constrained environments. The technology is post technology readiness level 6, and the CSIR is seeking partners to collaborate with the organisation on further development, validation and deployment. Additionally, mining companies are encouraged to work with the CSIR to validate this technology within their mining communities.

Decision support tool for water resource management

South Africa is grappling with critical water management issues, with a staggering 44% of its water supply lost due to ageing infrastructure and 56% of wastewater treatment plants operating below acceptable performance levels. A CSIR-designed technology addresses these challenges effectively by integrating real-time monitoring, predictive analytics and scenario simulation to enhance wastewater treatment processes. The innovative solution ensures cost-effective and compliant management of water resources, making it an essential tool for municipalities and wastewater treatment facilities to tackle the pervasive water crisis. Through its implementation, the CSIR water resource management tool provides a robust framework for optimising water management practices countrywide. The platform is market-ready and has been successfully validated in the Drakenstein Local Municipality. The CSIR is inviting other municipalities and industry leaders to collaborate with it on piloting and deploying this innovative technology.

E. coli camera for rapid detection: A digital solution

In South Africa, the challenge of E. coli contamination in water sources poses significant public health risks, often stemming from inadequate sanitation and ageing infrastructure. The development of an image-based, cost-effective tool for rapid detection of E. coli in water samples offers a promising solution. By facilitating quick and accurate water quality assessments, this technology empowers local authorities and communities to take timely actions to ensure safe drinking water, ultimately protecting public health and enhancing water management practices. Through its practical application, this innovation aims to address one of the critical environmental health concerns facing South Africa. The technology has advanced beyond technology readiness level 4, and the CSIR is seeking strategic partners to collaborate on further development and validation.

Workplace hazard and safety training tool

With over 2 000 mining accidents annually and R3.5 billion lost to workplace injuries, the CSIR has developed an immersive extended reality (XR) safety training solution. This technology enables workers to practice safety protocols in risk-free environments, reducing training costs while improving knowledge retention and workplace safety. By simulating real-world hazards and emergency scenarios, it allows users to practise safety protocols and decision-making skills without real-world risks. Companies can track user performance, customise training modules, and ensure compliance with safety regulations. Ultimately, this technology reduces workplace accidents, minimises operational disruptions and lowers training costs while improving overall workforce safety and preparedness. The technology is not only limited to mining but can be adapted to various domains. The CSIR's XR workplace hazard solution is designed to address safety training from an industry perspective. In addition, its product portfolio includes specialised offerings for artisan and equipment training in engineering. These solutions can be readily adapted to complement both artisan (eg, boilermaker, welder) and digital (eg, robotics and automation) curricula at TVET colleges.

The technology has been successfully validated in a real-world environment and is now ready for deployment. The CSIR is seeking industry partners for commercialisation and implementation of this innovation. Its objective is to establish strategic alliances that will facilitate market entry and ensure the technology's effective integration into industry operations.

Electronic Sounding Device for mine re-entry inspection

In underground mining, the drill-blast-extract cycle stresses surrounding rock, requiring re-entry inspections to detect loose rock that could pose serious risks to miners. Traditionally, inspectors rely on visual checks and tapping, but these methods are prone to human error and environmental challenges.

The Electronic Sounding Device (ESD+) is a handheld device that enhances inspection accuracy by:

Identifying potential loose rock using thermal contrast in ventilated cavities.

Confirming looseness when tapped, leveraging recorded expertise from experienced inspectors.

Reducing inspector errors during re-entry assessments.

Providing an immediate second opinion based on combined inspector experience.

Recording data for post-inspection analysis and training.

Enhancing situational awareness by sending alerts to control rooms if a network is available.

ESD+ improves mining safety, particularly at the mining face, with significant economic benefits for mining operations. The device is ready for licensing to manufacturers and service providers and currently has no international competition in addressing this critical safety challenge. ​The technology has progressed beyond technology readiness level 6 and has been successfully demonstrated in a relevant environment. The CSIR is now seeking industry partners to collaborate with it on further validation and deployment efforts. The collaboration aims to refine the technology in real-world settings, ensuring its readiness for broader market adoption.

GoafWarn: Real-time micro-seismic monitoring for underground mines

Together with Guduza Technologies, the CSIR is in the process of refining the GoafWarn product for underground mining operations. GoafWarn is an advanced real-time micro-seismic monitoring system designed to provide early warnings of impending roof failures in underground mines. By detecting and analysing micro-seismic activity, the system enhances safety, minimises production disruptions and reduces financial losses.

Roof failures pose a significant risk to miners, equipment and mine productivity. A collapse can lead to operational shutdowns, resulting in multimillion-rand losses for high-production mines.

Its ability to provide early warning of goafing ensures safer, more sustainable and more profitable mining.

The CSIR invites investors and industry stakeholders to participate in the commercialisation and deployment of this cutting-edge solution.

SolarAIDD: AI-driven electroluminescence image analysis

SolarAIDD is an AI-driven, end-to-end platform that automates electroluminescence (EL) image analysis, drastically reducing processing time from 25-30 minutes per image to roughly 30 seconds (depending on image size). It identifies and quantifies 14 solar defect types and 15 PV features at the cell, module and batch level, transforming unstructured EL images into actionable data. SolarAIDD leverages semantic segmentation to generate detailed colour maps of defects and features. Users can upload and process batches of EL images, view automated defect detection and statistical analysis, and access data-driven insights for quality control and decision-making. The technology is market-ready and has been successfully demonstrated and validated in solar test labs. The CSIR is currently exploring collaborative opportunities with hardware partners to integrate its platform with their systems. This integration is a strategic step towards developing a hardware-agnostic solution aimed at driving broader market adoption and reducing adoption-related risks.

Integrated Vessel Tracking

The CSIR-developed Integrated Vessel Tracking tool is an advanced web-based platform designed to integrate data from various sources effectively. It provides users with a comprehensive and real-time understanding of maritime conditions. The tool combines information from terrestrial and satellite automatic identification systems (AIS), which track the movement and identification of vessels, with the vessel monitoring system, which monitors fishing activities to ensure compliance with regulatory standards. Additionally, the tool uses satellite imagery to detect vessels, making it useful for locating ships without AIS and monitoring pollution, including bilge dumps and oil spills.

The tool uses sophisticated algorithms and processing chains developed by the CSIR. These advanced technologies facilitate the efficient and accurate processing of substantial data volumes. This integrated approach significantly enhances decision-making processes and resource management for stakeholders within the maritime sector. The technology is market ready, and the CSIR is looking for partners to collaborate with it towards commercialisation of the technology.

5G testbed platform

A cutting-edge, use-case agnostic 5G standalone private network testbed enables local businesses, start-ups and academia to explore and test 5G applications, accelerating South Africa’s digital transformation. The testbed is fully operational and available for market players to engage with for application testing and validation.

Smart disaster management tool

As South Africa faces increasing natural disasters, the need for innovative disaster management systems has never been more urgent. A CSIR-developed smart disaster management tool empowers governments, emergency responders and communities with real-time data, predictive analytics and AI-driven decision-making to minimise disaster impact, save lives and optimise resource allocation. It features a UAV-integrated real-time AI-based command system that enhances disaster response by providing aerial surveillance, rapid assessment and real-time co-ordination. With real-time alerts and early warnings, it enables quicker, more informed decisions, while AI-powered predictive analytics help identify high-risk areas to prevent major losses. Data-driven planning strengthens evacuation strategies, resource stockpiling and infrastructure resilience, ensuring better preparedness. The CSIR is seeking collaboration with disaster management authorities and emergency response agencies to deploy and scale this solution across high-risk regions such as KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga.

Eighty and beyond

In 2025, as the CSIR celebrates 80 years of groundbreaking innovation, it remains firm in its commitment to shaping South Africa’s future through science, technology and innovation. With a bold vision for the next 80 years, the organisation will continue to drive research excellence, support industrial growth and develop cutting-edge solutions that address national and global challenges. By investing in talent, deepening collaborations and advancing transformative technologies, the CSIR is committed to an even more impactful future – one where innovation continues to touch lives, empower industries and propel South Africa to the forefront of global scientific and technological advancements. You are invited to be part of its journey.

Collaboration and commercialisation

The CSIR invites industry leaders, technology partners and entrepreneurs to collaborate in the development, commercialisation and successful deployment of these groundbreaking technologies. By working together, we can drive economic growth, enhance technological capabilities and ensure a more sustainable future for South Africa. For more information, contact the CSIR's Commercialisation Manager, Sipho Dikweni, at sdikweni@csir.co.za.