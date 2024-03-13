CSMO appointed to help drive CipherWave growth plan

Keith Matthews, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, CipherWave.

CipherWave has expanded its leadership team to support its growth ambitions with the appointment of a new Chief Sales and Marketing Officer in the form of respected industry veteran Keith Matthews.

Bringing over 20 years’ experience as a director and senior executive in the IT and telecoms sector in the Middle East and Africa, Matthews has served as country manager for BT sub-Saharan Africa and Orange Business. He has extensive experience in driving sales and building relationships with major customers and has been credited with helping land significant contracts with major multinationals.

Matthews says the new role is an exciting one: “I am energised by the company's impressive growth trajectory and the opportunity to contribute to its continued success. Their agility and the pace they move at aren’t common in the market today, and agility is key to success in the market.”

He believes CipherWave is well-positioned to meet changing market needs. “For example, the market has moved from an MPLS-based to an SD-WAN networking approach. They expect more value and services, and better, faster technologies. The company has a strong growth vision and purpose, and the team is all behind that,” he says.

CipherWave has a clear vision for the future of its sales and marketing strategy, which emphasises the importance of understanding customer needs and building strong relationships based on trust.

CipherWave is confident that Matthews’ experience, vision and leadership style will be invaluable assets as the business continues to grow and achieve its ambitious goals.