CTU Training Solutions offers lifeline to students affected by college deregistration

Century City Campus.

In response to the recent deregistration of several educational institutions, CTU Training Solutions is stepping forward to offer a significant opportunity to displaced students. Understanding the challenges and uncertainties these students face, CTU is committed to ensuring their educational journeys continue uninterrupted and successfully.

Seamless transition to accredited excellence

CTU Training Solutions, which positions itself as a leading private provider of accredited tertiary and higher education programmes, is opening its doors to ensure that every student has the opportunity to pursue their academic and career goals in a supportive, high-quality learning environment. "We believe in the power of education to transform lives," says Ronald Meeske, CEO at CTU Training Solutions. "And in these challenging times, we are here to support students in continuing their education without interruption."

How to make the switch

Affected students are encouraged to explore CTU's wide range of programmes, which span from IT and business to design and engineering. CTU's dedicated admissions team is ready to assist with the transfer process, ensuring that students can easily transition to their new academic home.

CTU's national footprint ensures there is always a campus nearby, providing convenience and accessibility to students across South Africa. Students who make the switch to CTU can bring their proof of registration and qualify for up to a 20% discount. Additionally, they should bring evidence of their achievements to date to facilitate credit accumulation and recognition of prior learning.

"We want to make the transition as smooth as possible for these students," added Meeske. "By offering discounts and recognising their prior learning, we aim to provide a supportive environment for them to continue their educational journey with CTU."