Cumbria Constabulary selects Motorola Solutions’ time-saving mobile policing solution

Pronto will combine the constabulary’s public safety processes into a single digital app. (Image: 123rf)

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced a new, 10-year contract with Cumbria Constabulary to deploy the Pronto digital policing solution across the force’s 1 300 frontline officers. Pronto will combine the constabulary’s public safety processes into a single digital app to minimise the time and effort dispatchers and officers spend searching for and inputting information.

“Putting our incident dispatch, database search and records management functions at the fingertips of our officers in one easy-to-use mobile solution is critical,” said Chief Superintendent Matt Kennerley at Cumbria Constabulary. “Our force covers one of the largest geographical areas in the UK, and with Pronto, our officers can work more safely and effectively in our communities and deliver better outcomes for the public.”

Pronto’s emergency dispatch notifications guide officers to the scene of an incident more quickly and relay critical information for a better-informed response. The app can rapidly query key local, national and international police databases from handheld devices, while recording evidence-grade electronic notes, reports, fingerprints and photographs. Officers are able to file police reports directly from where they are, as opposed to returning to a police station – a potentially huge time-saving in expansive rural areas such as Cumbria.

“Pronto is bringing data to the frontline of policing and acting as a force multiplier,” said David Shorland, UK and Ireland sales director, Motorola Solutions. “For a rural police force such as Cumbria, being able to work without returning to the station is an essential requirement for frontline staff, offering incredible time savings by reducing both administrative and travel time. Across the UK, Pronto is becoming the standard, transforming the way in which police forces stay connected and informed across the entirety of an incident.”

Today’s announcement brings the total number of daily Pronto users to over 75 000 frontline officers across 24 of the UK’s 45 territorial police forces. Most recently, Lancashire Constabulary extended its Pronto contract into the 2030s, with 77% of its officers saying the app has simplified their daily duties.

Every year in the UK, Pronto supports over 250 million digital interactions with police dispatch systems, 18 million searches against the Police National Computer and the completion of more than 4.9 million crime, intelligence and witness reports. The app seamlessly integrates with other policing technologies, including Android Auto, to enable navigation via police vehicle dashboards without additional vehicle fit-outs, and Motorola Solutions’ V500 and VB400 body-worn cameras, to streamline officers' evidence collection.