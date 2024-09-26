Curro Helderwyk robotics team heads to World Olympiad in Turkey

The Green Guardian team: Khanyisile Magangane, Veer Mansingh, coach Anais van Wyk, and Liam Stoop.

A team of students from Curro Helderwyk, Gauteng, has won first place in the 2024 World Robot Olympiad (WRO) national finals.



They'll represent South Africa at the international finals in Turkey this November with their robotic solution designed to protect crops from climate change-induced weather fluctuations.

The team, led by coach Anais Van Wyk and aptly named "Green Guardian", developed a solar-powered system that monitors weather in real-time and automatically shields crops from extreme conditions, reducing soil erosion and ensuring continuous crop protection.

The annual WRO event brings together talented students from around the globe to develop solutions to real-world challenges. This year's theme, "Earth Allies," challenged teams to create robotic solutions addressing climate change. Green Guardian’s winning design highlights the role of STEM education in driving innovation.



In a statement, the school said: “As global temperatures soar to record levels, and the effects of climate change leave millions across the world displaced, solutions to the crisis are emerging from the next generation of leaders in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). To foster innovation and work toward solving humanity’s biggest threats, it’s essential to provide learners with opportunities to explore and grow their confidence in these disciplines.”

Green Guardian is one of 11 South African teams invited to the international finals, where they’ll showcase the success of Curro's Coding and Robotics Curriculum, which was established in 2013.

Team member Veer Mansingh looks forward to meeting other young STEM leaders and learning new skills. “I love robotics as it lets me engage with the world and contribute to society’s technological development. I expect to have a fun trip to Turkey while being exposed to new experiences, interacting with other people, gaining more knowledge and learning new techniques.”

Fellow team member Liam Stoop echoed Mansingh's enthusiasm. "Robotics has given me valuable knowledge and skills, opening doors for my future. I’ve enjoyed exploring different aspects of robotics, such as coding, circuit building, and designing robots. I'm excited to learn from other young leaders in STEM."

Khanyisile Magangane stressed the importance of STEM in creating a resilient future. "Robotics allows me to bring my ideas to life, making a meaningful contribution. I'm confident our hard work will yield a positive outcome in Turkey."