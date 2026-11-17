Lucy Gee, senior cyber security threat researcher at KnowBe4. (Image supplied)

The much-anticipated launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) on 19 November for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S has triggered an increase in targeted and mass-market phishing campaigns. In SA, GTA-themed phishing made up 9.2% of the country's phishing volume in the week commencing 26 October, giving it the sixth highest volume of GTA-related phishing activity worldwide.

The Grand Theft Auto series is owned by Take-Two Interactive and published through its wholly owned subsidiary Rockstar Games. According to gaming analysis firm Newzoo, GTA 6 generated about $180 million in digital pre-order sales across the US and European markets, including the UK, France, Italy, Germany and Spain.

Globally, GTA-themed phishing accounted for just 0.005% of threats in September 2026, according to KnowBe4's Phishing Threat Trends Report Volume 8. General gaming-related phishing e-mails have since surged by 1 300% compared with the monthly average from March to August 2026. In the week starting 26 October – 24 days before the game's release – GTA-related lures rapidly scaled to represent 9.6% of all phishing volume.

KnowBe4 says cyber criminals time attacks to high-anticipation events, using techniques such as blank-body e-mails and Unicode QR codes to bypass technical filters, while the urgency and excitement of the event lowers victims' critical thinking.

Lucy Gee, senior cyber security threat researcher at KnowBe4, says: “Any known event likely to be generating a lot of excitement and a natural spike in legitimate e-mail traffic can be used as the basis of a campaign for cyber criminals. For example, this year we saw a spike in threats around the FIFA World Cup. Other popular events include festival or concert ticket sales for popular music artists, busy shopping days such as Prime Day and the run-up to the holidays, when consumers are inundated with shipping notifications and delivery updates.”

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According to KnowBe4’s analysis, threat actors are executing a two-pronged strategy that blends high-volume consumer scams with highly targeted corporate attacks.

The strategy unfolds in waves. The first is mass-market community lures – broad, "spray-and-pray" campaigns designed to harvest personal passwords and credit card details via fake crypto casinos or giveaway sites. While the individual threat to an enterprise network is relatively low, their relentless volume can act as a smokescreen that overwhelms security operations centre (SOC) teams with alert fatigue.

The second wave is weekend enterprise targeting. These more sophisticated attacks are timed to land when SOC teams are likely to be inundated with user reports of the commodity attacks from wave one. They use more technical evasion: genuinely registered lookalike domains that pass SPF, DKIM and DMARC checks, and QR codes rendered in Unicode text rather than images, which lets them slip past both authentication checks and image-based QR scanners.

“Although we do not have data to suggest the effectiveness of these attacks once they land in users' inboxes, they are dangerous because if an employee scans the QR code on their personal device, the attack moves off the protected corporate network and onto an unmanaged personal device, completely bypassing corporate firewalls and endpoint detection and response (EDR) tools to steal credentials,” says Gee.

Advanced technical evasion

According to KnowBe4, attackers combine psychological manipulation with a multi-layered technical evasion strategy to ensure targeted corporate lures bypass perimeter defences.

Rather than spoofing existing brands, threat actors register lookalike vendor domains that allow their e-mails to pass SPF, DKIM and DMARC authentication checks cleanly. Once inside the inbox, the messages evade traditional image-based scanners by rendering QR codes entirely out of Unicode text block characters or HTML tables.

The company adds that by prompting recipients to scan these codes with an unmanaged personal smartphone, the attack executes a "device shift" – moving the victim off the protected corporate network and bypassing corporate web filtering and EDR controls to harvest corporate credentials.

KnowBe4 advises organisations to adopt a layered defence strategy that includes:

Running contextual simulations to train employees to recognise non-traditional lures, such as fake HR perks and vendor discounts delivered outside working hours.

Validating internal communications by establishing clear protocols so employees know legitimate corporate perks appear on internal intranets or HR portals, rather than via unsolicited external links or urgent QR codes.

Highlighting the "device shift" red flag by educating staff that work e-mails requesting a personal smartphone to scan a QR code are attempting to bypass corporate security perimeters.

“Our primary message for South African organisations is that cyber security is no longer just a Monday-to-Friday, nine-to-five challenge," says Gee. "Threat actors deliberately use large events as their attack vector to entice users, and typically strike on weekends and evenings because they know employees are relaxed, checking messages on personal phones and operating outside the immediate safety net of corporate network controls.”