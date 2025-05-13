Cyber Dexterity transforms corporate cyber security training with innovative learning approach

Antonios (Tony) Christodoulou, Founder of Cyber Dexterity.

Cyber Dexterity, a disruptive learning and consulting company, is redefining cyber security training with its: "Don't just learn...evolve" approach, achieving impressive results across 15 countries.

As AI accelerates and cyber crime evolves, organisations face an increasing need to develop human capital that can adapt and respond to digital threats. Cyber Dexterity has positioned itself at the forefront of this challenge by focusing on what many digital transformation initiatives overlook – the human learning process.

"Critical thinking, instinctive action and adaptability in a digital world aren't nice-to-haves anymore, they're core human capabilities. They're the line between staying ahead and falling behind," says Antonios (Tony) Christodoulou, who founded Cyber Dexterity in 2022 after 24 years in IT, including 10 years as CIO for the EMEA region of a Global Fortune 500 company.

Cyber Dexterity's methodology challenges conventional cyber security training by creating memorable, engaging experiences grounded in behavioural science and immersive storytelling. One client reported a 77% reduction in "repetitive clickers" during simulated phishing campaigns following Cyber Dexterity's intervention.

The company's impact since inception has been substantial:

Over 48 000 people trained.

More than 96 000 course seats filled.

More than 20 000 participants in Phishing 101 masterclasses.

More than 70 executives trained in cyber security leadership.

Training delivered across 15 countries.

Innovative gamification: Hack-To-Protect

At the core of Cyber Dexterity's approach is its gamified experience called Hack-To-Protect, which uniquely positions participants as cyber criminals. This reverse-psychology approach helps participants develop security instincts through simulated socialisation experiences firsthand.

"You can invest millions in technology and infrastructure, but it takes one employee to click on a malicious link for a breach to occur," notes Christodoulou. "Our approach activates emotion, memory and critical thinking – essential ingredients for behaviour change in your everyday engagements."

Cyber Dexterity offers a comprehensive range of services, including masterclasses, learning journeys, simulations and advisory services. Its offerings are continuously updated to address emerging threats in the cyber security landscape.

"Technology will always advance more rapidly than regulation," Christodoulou explains. "Our most effective defence is to have individuals who can apply healthy scepticism to every action they take."