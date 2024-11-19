Cyber Insight partners with Sophos to deliver unparalleled cyber security solutions across enterprise, SME markets

Deon Smal, CEO, Cyber Insight and Pieter Nel, Regional Head – SADC, Sophos (Image: Supplied)

Cyber Insight, which positions itself as a leading cyber security firm, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Sophos, reinforcing its commitment to delivering top-tier cyber security solutions to both enterprise and small-to-medium business (SME) clients. With Cyber Insight’s recent achievement of Gold Partner Status and specialisations in Sophos Synchronization, Firewall and Endpoint Protection, the partnership signifies a new era in comprehensive, integrated security offerings.

Cyber Insight’s partnership with Sophos brings together Cyber Insight’s local Security Operations Center (SOC) and the renowned Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR) team. This collaboration combines on-the-ground expertise with global threat intelligence, creating an unmatched security layer that leverages local talent with international insights. By merging Cyber Insight's local SOC capabilities with Sophos' cutting-edge tools and threat intelligence, clients receive a unique, holistic cyber security service that is both globally informed and locally responsive.

Flexibility in security solutions for businesses of all sizes

Through the Sophos partnership, Cyber Insight offers highly flexible payment plans, allowing businesses to scale their cyber security measures effectively as they grow. Small businesses can start with essential protections, scaling seamlessly into enterprise-grade security as their needs evolve. This flexibility makes advanced cyber security accessible to SMEs, fostering confidence as they expand in an evolving threat landscape.

End-to-end security coverage across all key domains

Cyber Insight provides full-spectrum security solutions across all critical segments: endpoint, cloud, e-mail, network and identity and can seamlessly integrate clients’ existing tools or deploy native Sophos solutions for powerful protection. This adaptability allows businesses to preserve their current technology investments while gaining integrated, cross-correlated threat detection that provides unparalleled visibility across all platforms.

“We’re excited to deliver a uniquely comprehensive cyber security service that’s adaptable, whether a client has existing security measures or needs full-scale solutions from scratch,” said Deon Smal, Cyber Insight’s CEO. “With our deep specialisation in Sophos technology and a synchronised approach to threat management, we ensure that clients –from local SMEs to multinational enterprises – benefit from an unrivalled combination of flexibility, global intelligence and local expertise.”

A tailored approach for scalable, future-proof protection

The company’s ability to integrate and manage security tools ensures that clients enjoy comprehensive protection without unnecessary tool replacements, with cohesive monitoring, detection and response across all digital touch points.

For more information, please contact Cyber Insight at info@cyberinsight.co.za.