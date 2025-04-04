Cyber Insight secures Sophos MDR Accreditation – raising the bar for local cyber security

Deon Smal, CEO of Cyber Insight. (Image: Supplied)

Cyber Insight is excited to announce that it has officially achieved Sophos MDR Accreditation, a significant step that adds to Cyber Insight's existing Platform, Endpoint & XDR, and Firewall Accreditations, along with its status as a Sophos Gold Partner. This achievement marks a new chapter in the company's mission to deliver comprehensive, intelligent and effective cyber security – both locally and beyond.

It’s more than just another badge. This recognition confirms that Cyber Insight is not only equipped to deliver world-class cyber security services, but also to do it in a way that’s practical, locally relevant and backed by the best technology in the business.

The power of local expertise with global support

What makes Cyber Insight different is how it brings together deep local knowledge with global threat intelligence. It is a proudly South African team that understands the local threat landscape, the challenges businesses face and how to respond fast when it counts. But the company doesn’t stop there – Cyber Insight's services are reinforced by Sophos’s international threat intelligence network, used and trusted by organisations in over 150 countries.

With Sophos MDR now part of Cyber Insight's offering, the company gives clients access to around-the-clock threat detection and response, powered by a global team of elite cyber security experts – while still getting the benefit of hands-on, personal service from the company's local team.

This hybrid approach means Cyber Insight's clients aren’t forced to choose between local support or international firepower – they get both.

Integration that works for you

Many cyber security providers push one-size-fits-all or closed-platform solutions. At Cyber Insight, we know that’s not always realistic. Most businesses already have tools and platforms in place – and Cyber Insight believes in working with what’s there, not against it.

That’s why its services are designed to integrate seamlessly with your current set-up, whether you're using Sophos, third-party tools or a mix of both. For businesses that want to standardise, Cyber Insight can deploy world-leading native Sophos solutions across endpoint, firewall, cloud, e-mail and more – all managed under one roof through its SOC Central service.

It’s about flexibility, not compromise.

End-to-end coverage. No gaps.

With its full suite of Sophos accreditations – including the new MDR accreditation – Cyber Insight is able to deliver a truly end-to-end cyber security service, all under one roof. This includes:

Advanced endpoint protection with rollback and ransomware prevention.

Managed firewall services

Identity security with real-time anomaly detection

Cloud security posture management for AWS, Azure and GCP

E-mail security with sandboxing and advanced filtering

Network detection and response with full visibility into traffic and threats

24/7 MDR support and incident response – powered by Sophos, delivered by Cyber Insight

Everything is backed by real-time analytics, global threat feeds and local incident handling, so you're always protected – no matter the hour.

A smarter way to do security

As cyber threats continue to grow in complexity, businesses need more than just tools – they need a partner that understands the bigger picture. Cyber Insight offers a smarter, more agile approach to cyber security. The company works with you to build a strategy that fits your business today, while preparing you for what’s coming next.

The Sophos MDR Accreditation strengthens Cyber Insight's ability to do just that. It shows that the company has got the skills, the experience and the backing to deliver the kind of protection modern businesses need – practical, integrated and world-class.

Whether you’re just starting your cyber security journey or looking to consolidate and elevate your existing security posture, Cyber Insight is here to help you do it the right way – with the right people, the right tools and the right approach.

Cyber Insight. Local experts. Global intelligence. Trusted protection.