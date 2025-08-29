Cyber Insight, Sophos host strategic event on ransomware trends, future of cyber security

Cyber Insight, in partnership with Sophos, hosted an exclusive cyber security event on 19 August at the Eikenhof Estate in Stellenbosch, bringing together IT managers, clients and partners to explore the latest ransomware research and the future development roadmap for Sophos solutions.

Ransomware remains a top concern for SMEs

The event highlighted findings from the latest Sophos Ransomware Report, underscoring the significant challenges faced by SMEs worldwide. Key themes included:

Dwell time – the average time attackers remain undetected within networks continues to shorten, amplifying the need for faster detection and response.

– the average time attackers remain undetected within networks continues to shorten, amplifying the need for faster detection and response. Financial impact – beyond ransom payments, recovery costs often far exceed initial breach costs, with downtime and reputational damage weighing heavily on smaller businesses.

– beyond ransom payments, recovery costs often far exceed initial breach costs, with downtime and reputational damage weighing heavily on smaller businesses. SME exposure – small and mid-sized organisations remain highly targeted due to limited in-house security resources, making managed detection and response services vital.

Sophos roadmap: Integration, consolidation and governance

Sophos also shared its product development roadmap with a strong focus on:

Integration across security layers, ensuring seamless detection and response from endpoint to identity and cloud.

across security layers, ensuring seamless detection and response from endpoint to identity and cloud. Consolidation of security tools to improve efficiency, visibility and cost-effectiveness for customers.

of security tools to improve efficiency, visibility and cost-effectiveness for customers. NIST Cybersecurity Framework alignment, with future emphasis on governance and compliance, enabling businesses to strengthen resilience while meeting regulatory obligations.

Cyber Insight’s perspective

For Cyber Insight, the event reinforced the company’s mission to translate global security innovation into practical solutions for South African businesses. “Ransomware is no longer a matter of if, but when,” said Deon Smal, Founder and CEO at Cyber Insight. “Through our partnership with Sophos, we’re equipping South African organisations with enterprise-grade capabilities – simplified through integration, strengthened through consolidation and aligned to international frameworks like NIST. Our local SOC ensures these tools are applied with the speed, context and governance that our clients demand.”

Strengthening local security resilience

The event not only highlighted the evolving ransomware landscape but also showcased how Cyber Insight and Sophos are working together to provide advanced, integrated security solutions tailored to the South African market. By focusing on consolidation and governance alongside cutting-edge technology, both companies are helping organisations achieve greater resilience, compliance and return on investment in their cyber security strategies.