Cyber Insight urges companies to stay ahead in AI cyber arms race

Cyber criminals are using AI to outpace defences. Is your business ready? Cyber Insight calls on companies to act now.

Cyber Insight, which positions itself as a leading South African cyber security and advisory firm, today issued a stark warning: artificial intelligence (AI) driven cyber threats and malware attacks are accelerating at an unprecedented pace, leaving organisations increasingly exposed.

The emergence of new strains of malware such as “gamefenboy” – which blend speed, creativity and advanced evasion techniques – underscores how adversaries are no longer just testing the boundaries. They are actively outpacing corporate defences.

Cyber criminals are weaponising AI to create highly adaptive malware, automated phishing campaigns and near-undetectable exploits. The sophistication of these tactics means that traditional defences and legacy infrastructure are no longer sufficient.

“AI threats are scalable. So must be defences. Resilience isn’t built on legacy tools; it’s built on intelligent security that adapts as fast as attackers do,” says Deon Smal, CEO of Cyber Insight.

The growing risk landscape

As AI capabilities expand, malicious actors are harnessing these same tools to:

Automate reconnaissance and malware development.

Refine attacks in real-time and evade detection.

Launch phishing campaigns that are context-aware and grammatically flawless.

Reports confirm that AI-powered attacks are growing at exponential speed. Yet many enterprises continue to rely on outdated systems, making them prime targets. Recent Sophos research supports this reality, showing how attackers increasingly combine automation with real-time adaptation, forcing organisations to rethink static security models.

“While adversaries innovate, businesses can close the gap by modernising their defences and adopting AI-powered resilience strategies,” adds Smal.

Cyber Insight’s response

Cyber Insight equips organisations with a defence stack designed for the AI era:

Managed detection and response (MDR): 24/7 SOC Central combines AI-driven intelligence with local expertise to identify and contain threats before they escalate.

24/7 SOC Central combines AI-driven intelligence with local expertise to identify and contain threats before they escalate. Endpoint, identity and ITDR protection: Advanced behavioural analytics and live response shrink the human attack surface.

Advanced behavioural analytics and live response shrink the human attack surface. Network detection and response (NDR): Full visibility across encrypted and lateral traffic uncovers stealthy intrusions early.

Full visibility across encrypted and lateral traffic uncovers stealthy intrusions early. Cloud and SaaS security: From Microsoft 365 to AWS, Cyber Insight safeguards collaboration platforms with proactive monitoring and rapid recovery.

This integrated approach ensures defences are not just reactive but adaptive – continuously evolving alongside the threat landscape.

The cost of standing still

Cyber Insight stresses that businesses can no longer afford to treat cyber security as an afterthought. Proactive resilience is the new baseline. Organisations must invest in modern infrastructure, adopt AI-powered defences and implement continuous monitoring to ensure nothing slips through the cracks.

Failure to evolve now risks not only financial loss but also regulatory penalties, reputational damage and erosion of customer trust. The message is clear: companies must stay one step ahead – or risk being left behind.

For more information, visit www.cyberinsight.co.za or e-mail info@cyberinsight.co.za.