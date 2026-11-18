Cyber security has emerged as the leading organisational risk across Africa, but new research from The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) shows that recognising a risk does not always translate into sufficient audit coverage.

Its 2026/2027 Africa Risk in Focus report found that 73% of African respondents ranked cyber security among their organisation’s five biggest risks, up 11 percentage points year on year, the largest increase recorded across the risk areas surveyed. Cyber security was also the highest internal audit priority at 67%.

The findings, released during Cybersecurity Awareness Month, form part of a global study of 3 285 chief audit executives and directors across 132 countries and locations. The Africa analysis is based on 816 of those responses, from 34 African countries and locations, and was supplemented by three roundtables with 18 participants and three in-depth interviews.

“Cyber security is clearly receiving attention, but boards should also be asking how much assurance they are actually getting over it,” says Innocent Hlungwani, Acting CEO of The IIA South Africa. “A risk can be recognised and included in the audit plan without being fully covered. That is where organisations need to look more closely.”

The gap becomes clearer when the findings are examined in terms of actual audit coverage. Despite cyber security being the leading risk and audit priority, fewer than a quarter of respondents reported full internal audit coverage. Digital disruption also remains a concern, with audit attention and coverage falling behind its perceived risk.

How closely does audit attention follow risk?

Audit priorities vary across sectors

The sector breakdown also reveals differences in how organisations are responding. Financial services respondents show the strongest alignment between cyber security risk and audit priority, while the gap is wider among publicly traded organisations. The public sector also records lower audit priority than the level of cyber security risk identified by respondents.

Digital disruption.

Hlungwani says these differences should prompt boards and executives to examine whether audit attention reflects the organisation’s current exposure.

“Risk profiles are changing faster than traditional planning cycles in some areas. Boards need to understand where coverage is thin, why that gap exists and whether internal audit has the skills and resources to respond.”

Geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty is another area where audit attention appears to be lagging. More than a third of respondents ranked it among their five biggest risks, while only 15% placed it among their top five audit priorities.

The report points to the need for more agile audit planning as risk conditions change, supported by the specialist skills and resources needed to provide assurance over emerging areas. It also calls for closer co-ordination between internal audit, risk management and other assurance providers when organisations assess where their greatest exposures lie.

Source: Africa Risk in Focus 2026/2027, Internal Audit Foundation

Africa sample: 816 respondents across 34 countries and locations.