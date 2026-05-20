Cyber resilience requires visibility

Cyber resilience requires edge visibility. (Image: IoT Xperts)

As enterprise networks continue to expand across hybrid infrastructure, wireless environments, remote locations, IoT and OT systems, organisations are facing a growing visibility challenge at the network edge.

Traditional remote monitoring platforms and software-based agents have critical blind spots. This is true in distributed environments where real-time, on-site validation is more effective for visibility, maintaining operational resilience and reducing business disruption.

To address this challenge, NetAlly offers a range of handheld network analysers purpose-built for edge visibility and proactive infrastructure validation.

Selecting the right handheld network analyser

NetAlly’s portfolio includes specialised tools designed for different environments and requirements:

AirCheck – Advanced WiFi survey, discovery and wireless troubleshooting capabilities.

– Advanced WiFi survey, discovery and wireless troubleshooting capabilities. EtherScope – Comprehensive wired and wireless network analysis – with comprehensive network discovery.

– Comprehensive wired and wireless network analysis – with comprehensive network discovery. CyberScope CE and CyberScope Air – Advanced network discovery and vulnerability visibility with integrated Nmap scanning functionality.

These handheld tools empower network engineers and cyber security teams to validate network conditions directly from the edge, where issues are often missed!

Combined with the NetAlly Link Live Platform, organisations can gain actionable visibility and operational intelligence across distributed environments.

Key operational and cyber security benefits

NetAlly handheld network analysers enable organisations to:

Perform wireless site surveys and validation.

Conduct network and asset discovery with topology visibility.

Analyse layer two and layer three path analysis.

Measure wireless performance in real-time with trend analysis.

Continuously monitor network infrastructure changes over time.

Detect rogue access points and unauthorised devices.

Identify vulnerabilities before they cause disruption.

Validate segmentation and secure configurations.

Improve troubleshooting efficiency and incident response.

Reduce operational blind spots across distributed networks.

Improved visibility for IoT, OT and unmanaged devices

CyberScope provides visibility into all WiFi and Bluetooth/BLE-connected devices, identifies where devices are connected, and detects rogue access points.

Importantly, it helps organisations uncover unmanaged, IoT and OT devices that frequently remain hidden from traditional monitoring solutions, creating potential operational and cyber security risks.

To further strengthen vulnerability management capabilities, CyberScope integrates the industry-respected Nmap security scanner utility, enabling on-demand endpoint audits and vulnerability scans using built-in or custom scripts.

Nmap integrates directly with AutoTest and network discovery workflows, allowing teams to proactively identify weaknesses before they impact operations or business continuity.

Availability and demonstrations

For more information or to schedule a demonstration of NetAlly Handheld Network Analysers, contact the IoT Xperts team at sales@iotxperts.co.za or visit www.iotxperts.co.za.

Use the promotional reference “ITWEB-NetAlly-May 2026” when arranging a demonstration to qualify for a complimentary 5% discount.