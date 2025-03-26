Cyber security and AI in SA: Navigating opportunities and risks

It's essential for companies and individuals to understand AI’s potential and perils.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer a distant, futuristic concept. We encounter it daily in everything from social media algorithms to digital personal assistants. Yet, as AI’s capabilities broaden, it occupies a dual role in cyber security – arming both defenders and attackers with powerful new tools. In South Africa, the rapid acceleration of digital transformation across various sectors makes it critical for organisations and individuals to understand AI’s potential and perils.

Bridging the AI literacy gap

Despite AI’s growing presence, a lack of understanding remains. Many see AI as a silver bullet, capable of resolving longstanding issues with minimal human effort. However, the reality is more nuanced. AI relies heavily on data quality, continuous updates and the expertise of cyber security professionals who interpret its findings. Poor training datasets and reliance on flawed or incomplete information can create glaring gaps, giving cyber criminals an unintended advantage.

Just like in the old days, IT literacy was the main challenge – now the new challenge is on AI literacy. Gartner analysts, for instance, emphasise AI literacy as a cornerstone for managing expectations. Organisations that invest in AI-driven security tools but neglect comprehensive measures – like regular software patches, employee training and monitoring – may lull themselves into a false sense of safety. Automated defences are only as good as the strategic framework behind them. Building AI literacy among staff, from entry-level employees to top-level executives, is critical in ensuring that technology remains an asset rather than a liability.

Cyber threats in South Africa

South Africa has witnessed a surge in cyber attacks in recent years. Municipalities, financial institutions and even small businesses have all been targeted by ransomware, phishing attempts and other malicious tactics. With more people accessing digital services – from mobile banking to online tax filing – the volume of data traversing networks expands daily.

AI can magnify these threats in alarming ways. Malicious actors use AI to automate tasks such as password cracking, scaling up phishing campaigns and analysing systems for vulnerabilities at lightning speed. Smaller organisations, often constrained by budget and expertise, become prime targets. The result is a rapidly shifting landscape where attackers continually adapt to exploit newly discovered weaknesses.

The dual nature of AI

AI is reshaping cyber security in South Africa, serving both as a powerful defence tool and a weapon for malicious actors. As digital transformation accelerates, organisations must balance AI-driven innovation with security. Machine learning algorithms can analyse vast amounts of data in real-time, detecting anomalies that indicate potential threats – such as unauthorised access or fraudulent transactions. AI-powered threat intelligence platforms further enhance cyber security by identifying attack patterns and enabling proactive defences. By improving AI literacy, investing in robust security measures and maintaining ethical safeguards, businesses can harness AI’s potential while mitigating its risks.

South African use cases

A growing number of local tech start-ups and established companies are integrating AI into their cyber security offerings. From detecting fraudulent e-commerce transactions to safeguarding rural healthcare data, these homegrown solutions address South Africa’s unique challenges. Whether it’s mitigating identity theft within mobile money platforms or detecting phishing attempts targeting government support beneficiaries, local developers are tailoring AI-driven systems to reflect the country’s distinct landscape.

These innovations underscore the fact that AI can be an enabler of security rather than just another tool in a hacker’s arsenal. However, local cyber security experts caution that meaningful outcomes require harmonising AI solutions with well-trained professionals and ongoing user education – particularly for vulnerable populations who may be less digitally literate.

Navigating ethical and regulatory concerns

Amid the promise of AI, new ethical and regulatory dilemmas arise. South Africa’s Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) outlines strict rules for processing personal data. While AI can safeguard that data, ill-conceived deployments can erode privacy, introduce bias and erode trust. The global surge of AI-driven facial recognition technologies, for example, raise red flags about surveillance and discrimination.

Striking an ethical balance requires transparency, oversight and accountability. Organisations must ensure that AI systems are explainable and auditable, enabling them to correct biases and verify results. Collaborative frameworks involving the public and private sectors can also reinforce a culture of responsible AI usage, ensuring that technological advancement does not come at the expense of civil liberties or social trust.

Final words

Nihka Technology Group believes AI represents a remarkable opportunity to strengthen cyber security defences across South Africa. However, the company has learned that effective security must go beyond merely safeguarding data – it must also honour and empower the people behind the systems. By weaving empathy and emotional intelligence (EQ) into AI, Nihka Technology Group ensures its solutions remain transparent, inclusive and respectful of individual rights.

The company's goal is not just to protect organisations from sophisticated digital threats, but also to cultivate trust and co-operation among the communities it serves. Nihka Technology Group sees AI as more than a tool; it’s a catalyst for meaningful human-centric innovation. Through combining advanced technology with a commitment to ethical, empathetic practices, Nihka Technology Group strives to create a robust, secure and forward-thinking digital environment – one where AI serves as a force for both technological advancement and genuine human well-being.