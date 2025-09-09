Cyber security boost for Africa: LOOPHOLD launches SonicWall MPSS, MXDR to empower MSSPs

Strengthening cyber security for SMEs.

LOOPHOLD brings SonicWall MPSS and MXDR solutions to the African market, enabling and supporting MSPs to scale services and strengthen cyber security for SMEs.

SonicWall’s Managed Protection Service Suite (MPSS) is now available across the African continent through leading security distributor LOOPHOLD, opening new business opportunities for managed service providers (MSPs).

The SonicWall MPSS service includes firewall monitoring, management and reporting delivered by the SonicWall SonicSentry NOC team, which handles alerts, firmware upgrades, patches and configuration changes. MPSS also provides enhanced reporting, analytics and monthly health checks.

Resellers utilising MPSS can also benefit from SonicWall’s SonicSentry Managed XDR (eXtended Detection and Response) solution to strengthen monitoring and incident response.

SonicSentry Managed XDR delivers 24/7 SOC monitoring and response, giving managed security service providers (MSSPs) round-the-clock protection for their clients across the attack surface. Acting as an extension of MSP teams, the service provides proactive threat hunting and rapid response to active threats. In 2024 alone, the SonicSentry SOC processed more than 76 000 events.

Ian Parker, Executive Manager for Partnerships and Technology at LOOPHOLD, says the combination of SonicWall MPSS and MXDR enables MSPs to scale their services and add measurable value to customers.

“Small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) are increasingly being targeted by cyber criminals, and many rely on MSPs not just for security but for their entire IT environment,” says Parker. “The challenge is that most MSPs are small businesses themselves, and building a fully functional NOC and SOC, implementing the right tools and creating effective workflows, is both time-consuming and costly. On top of that, finding and retaining skilled security professionals is a constant struggle. Leveraging SonicWall’s proven NOC and SOC gives MSPs and their clients peace of mind.”

According to Parker, the SonicWall MPSS subscription enables MSPs to grow without having to expand in-house resources. The service includes SonicSentry NOC and firewall licensing, with optional MXDR for network, cloud and endpoint protection – creating a complete end-to-end MXDR solution.

“For MSPs already deploying and managing SonicWall firewalls, it can be difficult to keep up with alerts, reporting and firmware updates across a large customer base,” Parker notes. “SonicWall MPSS ensures that updates and alerts are never missed, while customers always benefit from the latest firmware and optimal firewall configuration. Instead of being tied up with administrative tasks, MSPs can focus on delivering personal, dedicated service to their clients.”

With SonicWall MPSS, monthly firewall health checks are included, making security more proactive. The service also provides productivity reports, highlighting the top apps and websites being used across customer networks, enabling MSPs to flag potential risks to performance or productivity.

SonicWall MPSS is available immediately for all Gen 7 and newer firewalls.