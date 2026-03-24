Cyber security no longer just a technology problem: Organisations must strengthen the human layer to reduce risk

Many cyber incidents begin with a simple human interaction.

South African organisations continue to face an increasingly sophisticated cyber threat environment. Despite significant investment in cyber security technologies, many organisations remain vulnerable to one of the most overlooked risks – human behaviour.

While resilient infrastructure and modern data protection platforms remain essential, organisations are recognising that technology alone cannot prevent every cyber attack. Attackers are increasingly shifting their focus away from systems and towards people. The human element has become one of the most critical factors in organisational cyber security. Employees are increasingly the first line of defence against cyber threats.

The human factor in cyber attacks

Many cyber incidents begin with a simple human interaction. A phishing e-mail convincing an employee to click on a malicious link. An attachment opened without verifying its source. Login credentials unknowingly shared through a fraudulent request.

Cyber criminals often target employees rather than systems because people can be easier to manipulate than hardened technology environments. In many cases, it is significantly easier to exploit human behaviour than to bypass well-secured infrastructure. Modern social engineering attacks are highly sophisticated, using realistic branding, personalised messaging and even AI-generated content to deceive users. Without strong awareness and training, even well secured infrastructure environments can be compromised through human behaviour.

Building a culture of cyber awareness

Developing cyber awareness across the workforce is becoming a core component of cyber resilience strategies. Cyber awareness is no longer a once-off training exercise, but an ongoing organisational discipline.

Effective cyber awareness programmes typically include:

Ongoing security awareness training

Phishing simulation exercises

Clear incident reporting processes

Education on password hygiene and multi-factor authentication

Guidance on secure data handling

When employees understand how cyber attacks occur and how their actions influence organisational security, they become active participants in protecting the business. This shift from passive users to informed defenders is critical in strengthening overall security posture.

The challenges of hybrid work

Hybrid and remote working models have further expanded organisational attack surfaces.

Employees frequently access corporate systems from home networks, personal devices and cloud collaboration platforms. This distributed working environment introduces new security risks that organisations must manage.

In the South African context, where home network security is often inconsistent and connectivity environments vary, this risk is further amplified.

Cyber awareness initiatives must therefore address safe remote access practices, secure device usage and responsible handling of sensitive data outside the traditional office environment.

Without this level of awareness, organisations may find that even well-implemented security controls are undermined by everyday user behaviour.

Technology and people must work together

Strong cyber resilience requires both advanced technology and informed employees.

Infrastructure security platforms, identity management systems and modern data protection technologies help reduce cyber risk. However, these controls are most effective when employees can recognise suspicious activity and respond appropriately. Security technologies are designed to reduce risk, but they are not designed to replace human judgment. Organisations that embed cyber awareness into workplace culture often see faster reporting of suspicious behaviour and improved overall security posture.

Many organisations are also turning to structured security awareness platforms to strengthen employee training programmes. Diopoint supports organisations across South Africa to support cyber awareness initiatives through its partnership with GoldPhish, providing organisations with an interactive learning environment designed to help employees recognise and respond to evolving cyber threats.

This approach ensures that cyber resilience strategies address not only infrastructure and systems, but the human behaviours that often determine whether an attack succeeds or fails.

By combining infrastructure security expertise with practical employee training, organisations can strengthen the human layer of their cyber defence strategy.