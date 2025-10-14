Cyber security redefined: ITWeb Security Summit 2026 invites experts to shape the conversation

The 2026 Security Summit will take on key areas of concern, including AI-driven attacks and fragile global supply chains.

ITWeb Security Summit 2026, the definitive gathering of business decision-makers and IT leaders in Africa, has announced its call for papers. The driving theme behind the 21st annual event, coming to both Johannesburg and Cape Town, is ‘Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap’.

Representing both a continuation and an escalation of the 2025 Summit, where AI and its impact on cyber security permeated the discussions, the 2026 Summit will take on key areas of concern, including growing AI-driven attacks, fragile global supply chains, geopolitical uncertainties, and a worldwide cyber security skills shortage.

Business leaders are increasingly recognising that they can’t rely on legacy approaches to meet these challenges head-on - ITWeb Security Summit 2026 will leverage its industry-driven and respected platform to deliver useful insights and solutions that zero in on the problem.

Save the dates ITWeb Security Summit 2026 – Johannesburg

Sandton Convention Centre

2 & 3 June 2026 (conference & exhibition)

4 June 2026 (workshops) ITWeb Security Summit 2026 – Cape Town

Century City Conference Centre

25 May 2026 (workshops)

26 May 2026 (conference & exhibition)

Contact debbiev@itweb.co.za

Delegates and visitors to the event can expect over 80 international, African and local speakers and panellists sharing their insights, as well as leading security vendors demonstrating their latest solutions.

“Last year, we saw how generative AI transformed both the defensive and offensive sides of cyber security,” says Lisa Lawlor, Events Director at ITWeb.

“In 2026, that evolution has accelerated. We’re seeing AI used to automate attacks, exploit supply chain weak points, and overwhelm already stretched security teams. With our theme ‘Redefining security’, we’re calling on experts, researchers and practitioners to share real-world insights, strategies and case studies that can help organisations build true resilience — across technology, people and process.”

This year’s summit will once again feature in-depth technical tracks, high-level CISO forums, live demonstrations, and hands-on workshops that go beyond theory. We invite the security community to be part of shaping the conversation and showcasing innovation at Africa’s leading cyber security event.

The call for papers is open until Friday, 12 December 2025. Presentation proposals should be submitted by e-mailing ros@itweb.co.za.

For more information about ITWeb Security Summit 2026, as well as bookings for stands and sponsorship, please contact debbiev@itweb.co.za.