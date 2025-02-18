Cyber security threats loom over major events in Africa

Cedric Mark Rigney, spokesperson for SA Hytera.

Organisers of large-scale public events across Africa are encouraged to implement technology that supports unified communications in response to the rising threat of cyber attacks.

Hytera Communications Corporation, a China-based global technology solutions manufacturer, has underscored the importance of integrating voice, video and data solutions to protect people and assets during such events.

The company’s local subsidiary, SA Hytera, stresses that cyber security plays a critical role in managing mega-events and ensuring public safety.

Cedric Mark Rigney, spokesperson for SA Hytera, highlighted that the primary objective is to enhance co-ordination and response capabilities, ensuring safety and efficiency in complex event scenarios.

"Large events, including music festivals, marathons and political gatherings – like the upcoming G20 Summit in South Africa – require co-ordinated efforts between multiple agencies, such as local law enforcement and emergency medical services,” Rigney said. “To ensure safety and smooth operations, a purpose-built communications platform is essential."

This integrated platform is central to a command-and-control system that facilitates real-time co-ordination, improves situational awareness and streamlines communication between public safety agencies. The system includes tools such as two-way radios and live video sharing to enhance law enforcement and first responders' management and response efforts.

“These systems allow for both proactive measures to prevent incidents and reactive efforts to handle emergencies effectively," Rigney added. "They enable efficient incident management, resource tracking and better decision-making with GPS and visual dispatching tools."

Technologies like dual-function body-worn cameras and push-to-talk over cellular systems are also becoming integral to event management, facilitating seamless communication and video sharing among security personnel.

Africa’s threat landscape

Africa has increasingly embraced AI, IOT and real-time data analytics for proactive crowd management and security monitoring, with an eye on improving public safety across the continent. The rise of both physical and cyber threats has made event management more challenging, requiring heightened security and preparedness.

Hytera points to a shift from analogue to digital communication technologies as a key transformation in event security. This transition offers features like geolocation tracking, video streaming from the field and digital evidence management systems (DEMS) to securely store and manage incident data.

"To address these evolving risks, law enforcement and event organisers must leverage advanced technologies to ensure event security," said Rigney. "Real-time communication systems are now more critical than ever to ensure swift co-ordination among public safety officials, with an increasing emphasis on health protocols and crowd control measures, especially in the post-pandemic era."

There is also a growing demand for scalable, customisable solutions that can be tailored to the size and scope of various events, alongside efforts to adopt sustainable practices that minimise environmental impacts.

In rural areas with low population density, Hytera highlights solutions like satellite communications and digital mobile radio technology. These technologies ensure reliable connectivity over large areas, with fewer voice channels but consistent performance.

These technological advancements not only improve co-ordination during emergencies but also enhance the ability to plan and prepare for potential incidents, fostering a more resilient and robust public safety framework across Africa, Rigney concluded.