Cyber security trends in 2026: How businesses must adapt to AI threats

Cyber threats have evolved faster than most organisations. (Image source: 123RF)

Cyber security in 2026 has moved beyond antivirus software and firewalls, and into the executive boardroom, directly influencing how organisations grow, scale and respond to disruptions.

Before COVID, the traditional approach made sense: build strong defences, keep threats out and respond when something goes wrong. Security lived behind clear boundaries, physical offices, on-premises servers and controlled access points.

The perimeter was real and protecting it felt manageable. COVID didn’t just alter where we work, it permanently dismantled the idea that work has a fixed location.

Why cyber security looks different in 2026

Modern businesses are operating across the digital landscape; workloads are spread across cloud platforms, remote work, software-as-a-service (SaaS) and third-party integrations are interconnected. The perimeter businesses once relied on no longer exists in any meaningful way.

At the same time, threats have evolved faster than most organisations.

Cyber security today means protecting a constantly moving ecosystem, increasing exposure and reducing viability. This is where partners like Bottomline IT play a critical role, helping organisations align infrastructure, cloud, and security into a single, manageable environment.

How artificial intelligence is reshaping cyber threats in 2026

Artificial intelligence (AI) in cyber security has increased complexity in businesses.

Organisations are using AI to improve detection, monitoring, automation and reduce manual effort. Security teams can now analyse vast volumes of data in real-time, identifying threats earlier and responding faster.

On the other side, attackers are using the same technology to scale and refine their approach. AI has made social engineering far more convincing, from deepfake voice calls that mimic executives, to synthetic video used in fraud, to highly personalised phishing e-mails generated in seconds.

This has resulted in businesses implementing adaptive behaviour-based security methods to proactively respond in real-time.

Adaptive malware and automated exploitation

Malware is also evolving, adapting in real-time to evade detection. This includes:

Automatically discover vulnerabilities

Adapt malware behaviour in real-time

Evade signature-based detection

The result is many legacy security tools will continue to struggle with threats that are continuously changing their behaviour.

Cyber resilience over prevention

Cyber security is no longer measured purely by how well you prevent attacks. It is increasingly measured by how well you recover.

There is no environment that is completely secure. Your organisation can plan for incidents and measure success by:

The recovery speed of containing threats

The restoration speed of systems

Minimised disruption during operations

In response, organisations are adopting Zero Trust architectures and cyber resilience frameworks, with visible objectives to secure their investments.

Cyber resilience goes further, focusing on the ability to anticipate, withstand, recover from and adapt to disruption.

At the centre of this shift are two key metrics:

Recovery time objective (RTO): How quickly systems must be restored

How quickly systems must be restored Recovery point objective (RPO): How much data loss is acceptable

These bring cyber security into measurable business risk, aligning recovery capabilities with operational expectations.

Ultimately, resilience is about continuity under pressure, and this is where integrated infrastructure and operational alignment become critical.

Identity as the new security perimeter

In a cloud-first world, users connect from anywhere; systems interact across platforms, applications and services constantly access critical data. Trust can no longer be based on location; it must be continuously verified.

This has driven a shift toward identity-centric security, built on:

Multi-factor authentication (MFA): Strengthening access beyond using a password

Strengthening access beyond using a password Identity and access management (IAM): Controlling who has access to sensitive data

Controlling who has access to sensitive data Privileged access management (PAM): Securing high-risk accounts in your company

Securing high-risk accounts in your company Conditional access policies: Adapting access based on real-time risks

Why is cyber resilience more important than prevention?

One of the biggest changes in 2026 is the realisation that cyber security needs to shift from pure prevention and towards cyber resilience.

The reality is, compromised credentials remain one of the most common causes of breaches, identity-centric approaches are no longer optional.

Embedding security into your daily operations

We are seeing a significant shift towards DevSecOps, where security is built into development and operations from the start, not added at the end.

At the same time, security awareness is changing. Annual training modules are not enough, you need to consider real-world behavioural patterns. Phishing simulations, user behaviour insights and continuous learning are becoming part of how organisations reduce risk day to day.

Prepare your business for success with Bottomline IT's solutions

Ultimately, cybersecurity in 2026 requires a shift from a reactive position to proactive resilience. This includes:

Confidence that systems will hold under pressure.

Confidence that teams can respond effectively.

Confidence that the business can keep operating no matter what happens.

The organisations that will succeed today are those building integrated, adaptive and resilient environments.

And this is where Bottomline IT fits into the picture, supporting businesses in building infrastructure that is not only secure, but also aligned, connected and ready for continuous change.

Because in today’s world, cyber security is constantly evolving to keep your business moving securely, intelligently and without disruption.

Frequently asked questions on cyber security

What is the biggest cyber security risk in 2026?

AI-driven attacks, specifically phishing, adaptive malware and deepfakes, which represent a growing concern and risk in business today.

Why is cyber resilience more important than prevention?

Modern environments have become increasingly complex to completely secure. Fast recovery, minimal downtime and continuous operations are critical success factors.

How should businesses prepare for security challenges in 2026?

Your business can adopt Zero Trust principles, strengthen identity security measures by implementing mandatory training to avoid leaks, embed security into operations and focus on resilience rather than isolated defence tools.