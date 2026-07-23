Cyber threats in 2026: What every business leader needs to know

Companies that succeed in 2026 will be those that view security as a strategic priority rather than just an IT checkbox. (Image source: iStock)

Cyber crime has become an issue for boardrooms. In 2026, attacks are more sophisticated, targeted and costly than ever. Ransomware can shut down operations overnight. Phishing e-mails can fool even cautious employees. Supply chain breaches can affect entire industries.

For business leaders, the question is not if your company will be targeted, but when. The real difference lies in how prepared you are.

The attacks that matter most

Ransomware: Double extortion tactics involve stolen data and encrypted systems. Paying the ransom rarely guarantees recovery.

Phishing and BEC: Human trust is still the easiest way in. Fake invoices, urgent payment requests and impersonated executives are common.

DDOS: Flooding websites during product launches or campaigns can prevent customer access.

Credential attacks: Password spraying and credential stuffing take advantage of weak authentication.

Supply chain breaches: Compromised vendors or updates can affect thousands of organisations at once.

Insider threats: Employees and contractors, whether careless or malicious, remain a hidden risk.

Why awareness alone isn’t enough

Employee training is essential, but technology must back it up. Cyber security today requires a layered defence. This includes endpoint protection, e-mail filtering, identity security and real-time threat intelligence all working together.

This is where WithSecure stands out. Their solutions aim not just to block attacks but also help businesses detect, respond and recover faster. This minimises downtime and protects reputation.

What leaders should do now

Enforce multifactor authentication on all accounts.

Keep tested, offline backups.

Invest in EDR and threat intelligence to catch attacks early.

Vet and monitor third-party suppliers.

Create a documented incident response plan.

WithSecure’s integrated ecosystem helps organisations turn these best practices into a competitive advantage. By combining technology, expertise and employee engagement, businesses can stay ahead of evolving threats.

The bottom line

Cyber security is no longer a one-time investment; it’s an ongoing process. Companies that succeed in 2026 will be those that view security as a strategic priority rather than just an IT checkbox.

WithSecure helps leaders protect not only systems but also trust, reputation and growth. In a world where attacks are unavoidable, resilience is the true measure of success.