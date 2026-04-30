Cyber83 leads shift towards engineered, future-ready cyber security

The threat landscape is becoming increasingly unpredictable. (Image source: 123RF)

Businesses across Africa are entering 2026 under unprecedented cyber pressure. AI-driven attacks are escalating at a pace never seen before, enabling criminals to automate reconnaissance, craft hyper-realistic phishing messages, generate deepfake identities and launch attacks at scale. Recent industry reports indicate that over 70% of global breaches now involve some form of AI-assisted technique, a trend expected to intensify throughout 2026.

At the same time, supply chain weaknesses remain one of the biggest threats to enterprise security. Third-party software, cloud platforms, hardware providers and integration partners continue to serve as silent entry points, with studies showing that over 60% of breaches originate from a compromised supplier rather than the organisation itself.

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 Now in its 21st year, ITWeb Security Summit is Africa’s premier cyber security event. Under the theme: “Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap”, the 2026 summit will take place in Cape Town (25-26 May) and in Johannesburg (2-4 June). For more information or to register, visit www.itweb.co.za/securitysummit.

Layered on top is the global cyber security skills gap, with a shortfall of nearly 4 million qualified professionals worldwide. This talent deficit leaves many businesses under-resourced, unable to keep pace with rapidly evolving threats and forced to rely on fragmented or outdated defences. And with quantum computing on the horizon and identity fraud rising due to biometrics manipulation and deepfake technology, the threat landscape is becoming increasingly unpredictable.

This is the environment Cyber83 was deliberately built to navigate. Cyber83 develops adaptive, engineered cyber security strategies tailored to the unique risks and operations of each organisation. The company rejects outdated, one-size-fits-all security models in favour of bespoke, scalable frameworks that evolve as threats evolve.

Cyber83's philosophy is simple: cyber security should create operational strength, not slow down a business. By integrating people, processes and technology into a unified defence model, Cyber83 enables companies to operate at full potential with confidence.

Cyber83 prioritises:

Risk clarity through advanced visibility and contextual analysis.

Customised defence models that reflect real business workflows.

Human-centred awareness programmes proven to reduce errors and prevent social engineering.

Resilience-first strategies that look beyond tools and address the full life cycle of threats.

Inspired by Jerry Fritz’s principle that exceptional service builds enduring loyalty, Cyber83 has established a culture where partnership is at the core. The company stands with its clients not just as a security provider, but as a committed ally shaping their digital resilience.

Recognising the urgency of this moment, Cyber83 is proud to step forward as a Bronze Sponsor of the ITWeb Security Summit 2026. It will join leading experts, analysts and industry practitioners on 3 and 4 June 2026 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Cyber83 looks forward to contributing to the discussions shaping Africa’s cyber security future, sharing insights and collaborating with organisations determined to strengthen their defences in 2026 and beyond.

About Cyber83

Cyber83 is a South African cyber security firm specialising in engineered, adaptive defence strategies. It helps organisations strengthen their digital ecosystems through customised security frameworks, advanced threat visibility, human-centred awareness programmes and resilience-driven methodologies. Built on a foundation of partnership and exceptional service, Cyber83 delivers clarity, confidence and long-term protection in an evolving threat landscape.

E-mail: info@cyber83.com

Website: www.cyber83.com

About ITWeb Security Summit 2026

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 will be held at Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town on 26 May 2026 and at Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg from 2-4 June 2026.

Themed: ‘Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap’, the 21st annual edition of Security Summit will continue in its tradition of bringing leading international and local industry experts, analysts and end-users together to delve into the specific threats and opportunities facing African CISOs, security specialists, GRC professionals and anyone else who is responsible for securing their organisation from cyber attacks.

Register today. Visit here for Cape Town or here for Johannesburg.