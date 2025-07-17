CyberArk announces availability of tools to secure AI agents in new AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools category.

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in identity security, today announced that CyberArk Secure Cloud Access (SCA) MCP Server and CyberArk Agent Guard are now available in the new AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools category. Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy, and deploy AI agent solutions using their AWS accounts, accelerating agent and agentic workflow development.

Alongside the CyberArk Secure AI Agents solution, SCA MCP Server and Agent Guard support CyberArk’s commitment to help enterprises secure the privileged access of AI agents and address the growing risk of uncontrolled AI adoption. These tools - offered as part of the CyberArk Identity Security Platform – enhance the security of agentic AI workflows by limiting credential exposure and enforcing tighter access controls. According to CyberArk research (1), 68% of organisations lack identity security controls for AI. Security teams struggle to maintain visibility and control across complex multi-cloud environments without these controls.

CyberArk SCA MCP Server is purpose-built to embed Zero Standing Privileges (ZSP) capabilities into native developer tools at speed and scale. It helps organisations secure access to cloud-native infrastructure, reducing risk from persistent standing entitlements, credential sprawl and unmanaged AI agents. CyberArkAgent Guard – also available as open source – enables developers to integrate AI agents securely with credential providers such as AWS Secrets Manager and CyberArk Secrets Manager.

“The promise of agentic AI can be undermined by inadequate security controls, which introduce risk and increase the likelihood of a breach,” said Peretz Regev, Chief Product Officer at CyberArk. “With SCA MCP Server and Agent Guard, organisations can implement Zero Standing Privileges to maintain more secure and scalable AI-first operations, helping to stop excessive standing access, privileges and permissions from becoming scattered through cloud environments. By offering them through AWS Marketplace, organisations will have greater access to these critical tools.”

Key benefits of CyberArk SCA MCP Server:

Enforces Zero Standing Privileges across multi-cloud environments.

Grants scoped access to AI assistants, such as Amazon Q and Anthropic’s Claude, with robust audit trails and role-based access control (RBAC) enforcement.

Enables developers to efficiently request secure AI assistant access directly from their integrated development environments (IDE) or command line interfaces (CLI).

Implements least privilege controls for human and machine identities within CI/CD pipelines and agentic AI workflows.

Key benefits of CyberArk Agent Guard:

Monitors LLM and tool calls in real-time.

Generates intuitive graphs for advanced analysis.

Logs tool inputs, arguments and performance data for metadata capture.

Ensures compatibility with multiple AI frameworks.

Populates API keys and secrets as environment variables.

Supports secret providers, including CyberArk Secrets Manager and AWS Secrets Manager.

With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralised purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments and access through AWS.

To learn more about SCA MCP Server in AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-akzvzmqb6w6qa

To learn more about Agent Guard in AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-d4xna3hosphyw

To learn more about the new Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/solutions/ai-agents-and-tools/.

