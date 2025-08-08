CyberArk recognised as leader for privileged identity management in independent analyst report

CyberArk received the highest possible scores in 15 evaluation criteria.

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), which positions itself as the global leader in identity security, today announced it has been named a leader in the Forrester Wave for Privileged Identity Management (PIM), Q3 2025.[1] The report evaluates top vendors across 22 criteria and recognises CyberArk for excelling at least privilege access management and just-in-time (JIT) privilege, innovation focus and bold vision for expanding privilege controls to secure every identity – human, machine and AI.

CyberArk received the highest possible scores in 15 evaluation criteria, including vision and innovation, least privilege access management, just-in-time privilege, privileged task automation, credential and secrets management, session management, endpoint privilege management and monitoring, scalability, development and DevOps integration.

“Being recognised as a leader in privileged identity management reflects for us the strength of our vision, the depth of our platform and our relentless focus on protecting what matters most: identities and the sensitive information they access,” said Matt Cohen, CEO of CyberArk. “Privileged access is no longer limited to IT users. As organisations face increasingly sophisticated threats, it’s imperative that every identity across the enterprise – human, machine and AI – is secured with the right level of privilege controls. This recognition validates our strategy, our innovation and the trust customers place in us every day.”

The report emphasises how organisations struggle to manage privileges across a complex and changing IT environment composed of diverse systems, applications and platforms. “CyberArk’s bold vision to secure every identity – human, machine and AI – is reinforced through its innovation focus, featuring both heavy investment in R&D and strategic acquisitions.”

CyberArk delivers comprehensive privileged access capabilities, including:

AI-driven roadmap : The Forrester report notes CyberArk’s plans to embed AI assistants throughout its platform to augment security teams and streamline operations.

: The Forrester report notes CyberArk’s plans to embed AI assistants throughout its platform to augment security teams and streamline operations. Just-in-time privilege : Advanced capabilities designed to minimise risk by granting access permissions only when they are needed and automatically revoking them when tasks are complete.

: Advanced capabilities designed to minimise risk by granting access permissions only when they are needed and automatically revoking them when tasks are complete. No-code automation : A drag-and-drop tool enables faster, more secure orchestration of privileged tasks without writing code.

: A drag-and-drop tool enables faster, more secure orchestration of privileged tasks without writing code. Platform expansion : The acquisitions of Venafi (machine identity management, 2024) and Zilla Security (modern IGA, 2025) further expand CyberArk’s unified Identity Security Platform, delivering the most comprehensive capabilities for securing every identity.

: The acquisitions of Venafi (machine identity management, 2024) and Zilla Security (modern IGA, 2025) further expand CyberArk’s unified Identity Security Platform, delivering the most comprehensive capabilities for securing every identity. Future-ready architecture: CyberArk’s well-integrated suite of modern PIM capabilities and “future-proofing” platform approach delivers enhanced user and administrator experiences, with security guidance embedded across solutions.

The CyberArk Identity Security Platform delivers comprehensive identity security across machine identities, IT users and developers, while providing identity governance and supporting zero trust and least privilege enforcement.

To access a complimentary copy of the Forrester Wave for Privileged Identity Management Solutions, Q3 2025, please visit: https://www.cyberark.com/forrester-2025-pim/.

