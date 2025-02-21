CyberData Group, VAST Data's strategic partner in sub-Saharan Africa

CyberData Group, VAST Data team up.

In a significant step forward for the region’s data infrastructure, CyberData Group has aligned its service offering with VAST Data for sub-Saharan Africa. This collaboration brings together CyberData Group’s deep regional expertise with VAST Data’s cutting-edge AI-powered data platform, enabling businesses in the region to effectively achieve scalability, performance and efficiency.

The collaboration underscores the potential for businesses across Africa to use advanced AI-driven data solutions, fostering innovation across industries. Together, CyberData Group and VAST Data are committed to supporting the wider region’s digital transformation journey as organisations evaluate and deploy data infrastructure capable of supporting AI workloads.

Since its founding in 2019, CyberData Group, a level one B-BBEE company specialising in comprehensive IT solutions, has been dedicated to helping businesses overcome complex challenges with tailored, sustainable and scalable innovations. Using specialised services like CyberData AI and CyberData HPC, the company simplifies data architecture and transforms raw data into actionable intelligence.

“Being selected to extend the offer of VAST Data’s AI platform in sub-Saharan Africa is a testament to the trust and value we have built over the years,” said Dumisani Mtshali, COO of CyberData Group. “This collaboration will empower businesses across the wider African region to leverage world-class technology and drive innovation.”

VAST Data, the AI data platform company, offers a unified data platform that brings together storage and database into a single, scalable software platform to power AI and deep learning in modern data centres and clouds. Built on its innovative Disaggregated, Shared Everything (DASE) architecture, the VAST Data platform enables enterprises to modernise their infrastructure with seamless scalability and performance.

“CyberData Group’s proven expertise and deep understanding of the local sub-Saharan African market make them an ideal choice to extend the reach of VAST Data’s solutions to the region,” said Haider Aziz, Vice-President of Middle East, Turkey and Africa, VAST Data. “Together, we aim to enable organisations across the region to scale their operations and achieve sustainable growth as they build out data infrastructure for the future. We also look forward to meeting businesses interested in our innovative approach to data infrastructure at our upcoming Cape Town event. We’ve already had many meaningful conversations about unifying data access and enabling scalability for diverse workloads; the opportunities here are rich.”

This collaboration aims to address the growing demand for secure, cost-effective and scalable data solutions in sub-Saharan Africa. By combining CyberData’s local insights with VAST’s advanced data platform technology, businesses in the wider African region can now unlock new opportunities for innovation and growth.