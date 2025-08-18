Cyberlogic acquires NBConsult to expand Microsoft consulting, digital transformation services

The NBConsult team will join Cyberlogic’s existing Professional Services and Projects business unit.

Cyberlogic, which positions itself as a leading managed solutions provider with a 30-year track record of delivering cloud, cyber security, data and analytics and IT leadership programmes, has announced its acquisition of NBConsult South Africa, a specialist Microsoft consulting firm with extensive technical expertise in hybrid identity, cloud security, compliance and enterprise modernisation.

The transaction, effective 1 August 2025, marks a strategic move to bring together two purpose-driven organisations with complementary strengths in cloud, security and data, and a shared commitment to IT leadership. By combining their capabilities, Cyberlogic and NBConsult will expand their ability to deliver secure, scalable and intelligent solutions that empower clients to modernise operations and realise the full potential of digital transformation on a global scale.

A partnership built on shared values and technical depth

Founded in 2007, NBConsult has been providing customer-centric Microsoft consulting for almost two decades, specialising in hybrid identities, cloud migration, compliance and zero trust security. The company’s senior consultants, many of whom hold Microsoft MVP status, work directly with Microsoft's development teams, giving NBConsult’s clients access to rare expertise and insight. According to Mark Tew, CEO of Cyberlogic, the acquisition is less about expansion and more about specialisation.

“NBConsult has built something remarkable, a consulting business known for deep technical credibility and client trust,” Tew said. “We saw immediate alignment in culture, capability and vision. This is not a typical acquisition. It’s a strategic partnership to build something stronger, together.”

Integration that strengthens delivery without disruption

As part of this integration, the NBConsult team will join Cyberlogic’s existing Professional Services and Projects business unit. Nicolas Blank, NBConsult founder and Microsoft MVP, will assume the role of CTO of NBConsult and become part of the Cyberlogic Office of the CTO.

For organisations considering a technology partner, this structure offers the best of both worlds: the agility and expertise of a specialised consultancy, combined with the stability, governance and reach of an established managed services provider.

“We weren’t interested in being acquired for the sake of scale,” said Blank. “We were looking for the right partner, one that understands what it means to be trusted with key operational outcomes. With Cyberlogic, we’ve found that. We’re still the NBConsult clients know, but now with greater muscle, broader footprint and an even stronger foundation.”

What this means for the market

The merging of Cyberlogic and NBConsult gives clients access to an IT partner that brings together consulting precision and managed services at scale. The acquisition enhances Cyberlogic’s ability to support clients from strategy through to execution and beyond, especially in areas where Microsoft platforms intersect with security, governance and operational complexity. For organisations, from SMEs to enterprise clients, the combined capabilities now offered are:

End-to-end transformation services , from strategic advisory to long-term operational management.

, from strategic advisory to long-term operational management. Access to MVP-led Microsoft consulting , proprietary tools and engineering-level insights.

, proprietary tools and engineering-level insights. Advanced expertise in zero trust security, compliance and hybrid cloud solutions.

in zero trust security, compliance and hybrid cloud solutions. Consistent, high-quality delivery across multiple geographies.

"This move builds on our proven ability to deliver end-to-end transformation,” said Tew. “By bringing NBConsult into the fold, we’re combining two highly capable teams to give our clients even greater depth, reach and technical leadership without losing the focus and integrity they’ve always trusted us for.”

This partnership represents a proud milestone for both organisations, one grounded in a shared mission to enable digital transformation that truly matters. Together, Cyberlogic and NBConsult are better positioned than ever to deliver excellence, earn trust and shape the future of IT delivery.

Whether you're rethinking your Microsoft roadmap, strengthening your security posture or seeking a trusted partner for long-term digital transformation, Cyberlogic is ready to help. Visit www.cyberlogic.co.za to book a consultation and explore how the company can support your goals.