Cyberrey backs ITWeb Security Summit 2027

Cyber security solutions and services provider Cyberrey has confirmed its sponsorship of the ITWeb Security Summit 2027.

Cyber security solutions and services provider Cyberrey has confirmed its sponsorship of the annual ITWeb Security Summit 2027 in Johannesburg.

The summit will run from 1-3 June 2027, beginning with the conference and exhibition on 1 and 2 June, and workshops scheduled for 3 June.

Cyberrey participated in the 2026 summit and the company’s VP Sales – MEA, Arashad Samuels, presented on the topic ‘defending the unknown: cyber risk beyond your perimeter’.

Samuels said resilience is no longer defined by response speed alone, but by how early organisations can see, understand and reduce unknown risk.

While Cyberrey has not yet confirmed its topic or presenter selected for the 2027 summit, the company will include updates linked to several areas it highlighted at the 2026 event, including identity security posture management, quantum security readiness, regulatory and board-level accountability, and economic pressure and outcome-driven security.

ITWeb Security Summit 2027 Cyber security leaders looking to stay ahead of evolving threats can join peers and industry experts at the ITWeb Security Summit 2027. The annual summit is the definitive gathering of business decision-makers and IT leaders in Africa. The event will explore several themes that reflect the ever-changing cyber threat landscape and how organisations need to respond. Topics on the agenda will include cyber diplomacy, security as a business enabler, vulnerability management, cloud security, DevSecOps, OT/IOT security, SASE, securing the remote workforce, the role of the CISO, supply chain security, user awareness and training, data privacy and mobile security. The event takes place on: 1 and 2 June at the Sandton Convention Centre. For more information or to register, visit www.itweb.co.za/securitysummit.

Lisa Lawlor, events director at ITWeb, said ITWeb is building on the success of the 2026 event to deliver what she believes to be an event that has become synonymous with powerful keynote speakers, high-quality content, top-level networking and engagement, and practical advice from leading industry experts.

“Based on the feedback we have received from this year’s event, we know that the summit has grown, in scale and attendance. We have already started with preparation for next year’s event and the fact that businesses are already committing to sponsorship reflects an increasing demand for information share and insight regarding AI- and data-driven cyber security.”

Debbie Visser, business development director at ITWeb Events, added that businesses see value in attending the summit, especially because of the opportunity to engage with experts, benefit from shared experiences and identify what works and what doesn’t when it comes to cyber security strategies.

“We look forward to engaging with local and international experts next year and anticipation is already building. This is a must-attend event for businesses in any industry or sector. We are proud to confirm Cyberrey as an event sponsor,” said Visser.

For more information or to register, visit www.itweb.co.za/securitysummit.