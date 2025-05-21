Cyberrey, BDO SA forge strategic cyber security partnership to elevate Africa’s digital resilience.

Cyber security distributor Cyberrey and professional services firm BDO South Africa Advisory Services have announced a strategic partnership to strengthen cyber security capabilities across the African continent. This collaboration aims to respond to and combat the region’s growing cyber threat landscape by combining Cyberrey's advanced security technologies with BDO's trusted advisory and compliance expertise.

The partnership is centred on delivering tailored cyber security services designed to meet the unique needs of African enterprises. Key offerings include:

Live breach monitoring – real-time detection and rapid response to security incidents as they unfold.

– real-time detection and rapid response to security incidents as they unfold. Supply chain and third-party risk assessment – identifying and mitigating risks associated with external vendors and partners.

– identifying and mitigating risks associated with external vendors and partners. Continuous gap assessment with DNSSight – proactive, ongoing analysis to detect and close security vulnerabilities across network environments.

“This alliance represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver comprehensive cyber security solutions tailored to the African market,” said Abdullah Kaymakci, Head of Business Development and Channel Strategy at Cyberrey. “By combining BDO’s deep industry knowledge with our cutting-edge technologies, we aim to empower organisations to stay one step ahead of evolving threats.”

BDO South Africa brings decades of experience in risk management, governance and compliance to the partnership. It has been instrumental in helping and working with businesses to navigate complex regulatory environments and build resilient operating models aligned with global cyber security standards.

Brett Marais, BDO National Head of Cyber solutions and Managed Services, said: “In the face of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, it is crucial to collaborate with strategic partners like Cyberrey. This partnership enhances our cyber security technology and managed services portfolio, enabling us to better support our clients in mitigating their overall risk exposures."

“Our partnership with BDO Advisory Services reflects our shared vision of delivering value-added services that address the most pressing cyber security challenges facing African businesses today,” said Aadil Khan, Channel Director Africa at Cyberrey. “Together, we offer a powerful combination of technology and advisory expertise that not only protects but also enables growth and operational efficiency.”

A key differentiator of this alliance is the integration of Cyberrey’s Live Breach Monitoring and Threat Intelligence platform. This solution provides organisations with deep, real-time visibility into active threats across networks and endpoints, allowing security teams to detect, investigate and respond to incidents as they occur. This level of situational awareness significantly reduces dwell time and strengthens an organisation’s overall security posture.

The collaboration also incorporates DNSSight’s advanced DNS visibility tools, which offer granular insights into network-level vulnerabilities and suspicious behaviours. This enhances threat detection accuracy and accelerates response times – both of which are essential in minimising the impact of cyber attacks, especially in regions where infrastructure resilience is crucial.

Cyberrey and BDO South Africa will showcase their joint cyber security offerings at the upcoming ITWeb Security Summit 2025 in Johannesburg. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with both teams, explore real-world use cases and experience the impact of their integrated solutions first-hand.

About Cyberrey

Cyberrey is a global cyber security innovator specialising in real-time threat intelligence, live breach monitoring and proactive risk assessment. Focused on emerging markets, Cyberrey enables businesses to defend against dynamic cyber threats with speed, intelligence and precision.

About BDO South Africa

BDO South Africa is a leading professional services firm offering audit, tax, advisory and business outsourcing services. With a strong footprint across Africa, BDO supports organisations in managing risk, achieving compliance and driving sustainable growth in a rapidly changing digital landscape.