Cyberrey champions cyber skills growth in Africa with Hack The Box partnership

Developing and maintaining cyber security skills.

Cyberrey, a pan-African cyber security distributor known for curating cutting-edge solutions across the cyber defence spectrum, has partnered with Hack The Box (HTB), the Cyber Performance Center with the mission to provide a human-first platform designed to create and maintain high-performing cyber security individuals and organisations. This partnership will bring HTB’s revolutionary cyber security upskilling and workforce readiness platform to organisations, governments and academic institutions across Africa, reshaping how cyber security skills are developed and maintained.

As cyber threats grow more complex and persistent, so too must the response from defenders. With this collaboration, Cyberrey will deliver Hack The Box’s human-first, gamified learning environments – designed to simulate real-world attack scenarios – to customers seeking to elevate cyber security resilience through practical, hands-on learning.

The shift from theory to strategy: Building high-performing cyber security teams

In a market where traditional training methods often fail to keep pace with evolving threats, Hack The Box offers a paradigm shift. Rather than relying on static coursework or sporadic certifications, HTB provides an integrated, data-driven approach to cyber readiness. It brings together gamified learning, realistic labs, capture the flag (CTF) competitions, skill benchmarking and job-role aligned paths into a single environment.

“Hack The Box is not just an upskilling platform – it’s a cyber performance engine,” says Abdullah Kaymakci, Head of Business Development and Channel Strategy at Cyberrey. “This partnership allows us to address one of Africa’s biggest cyber gaps: the lack of contextual, hands-on skill development. With HTB, we can help organisations move beyond ticking compliance boxes and start building elite cyber teams equipped to handle real threats.”

At the heart of HTB’s value is its ability to transform skills data into strategy. CTFs, often seen as mere games, are in fact diagnostic tools – surfacing granular skill gaps under pressure. These insights can then be mapped to job-specific learning paths, using HTB Academy’s extensive content, to ensure targeted remediation and role-based upskilling.

From gaps to greatness: Operationalising skills data

In its recent Benchmarking Masterclass webinar series, HTB brought together security leaders to showcase how to transition from hosting sporadic CTFs to integrating them into a structured workforce development strategy. The message was clear: skills benchmarking is not about finding weaknesses – it’s about enabling growth through visibility and intentionality.

Through HTB, managers can:

Benchmark individual and team capabilities in realistic threat scenarios.

Map CTF tasks to specific technical competencies (eg, memory forensics, ransomware response, cloud privilege escalation).

Use HTB Academy to tailor upskilling to each gap.

Alternate between theory and labs to cement learning.

Monitor progress and adjust learning paths dynamically.

“The cyber battlefield doesn’t wait for theory to catch up,” says Aadil Khan, Channel Director for Africa at Cyberrey. “HTB enables organisations to diagnose their skill deficiencies in real-time and respond with precision. This is the level of capability Africa’s security ecosystem needs – and we’re proud to be making it possible.”

Upskilling at scale: A solution for enterprises, governments and universities

Cyberrey’s deep regional experience, combined with HTB’s platform, enables a compelling offering across verticals. Enterprises can continuously improve their SOC, red team, DFIR and GRC capabilities. Government agencies can benchmark cyber-readiness across departments. Universities can equip students with real-world skills before they graduate.

HTB’s upskilling solutions are also aligned to global standards like MITRE ATT&CK, NICE/NIST and DoD 8140 frameworks, making them suitable for public sector and compliance-sensitive organisations.

By embedding upskilling into the work culture – through initiatives like ‘Hack The Box Fridays’, lunch-and-learns or monthly cross-team exercises – organisations can turn skill development into an operational habit, not just a reaction to threats.

Cyber performance is people-first

The human element of cyber security cannot be overstated. HTB’s community-first approach – with over 3.5 million global users – has created a vibrant, collaborative environment where learners continuously challenge themselves and each other. Its reach extends across the UK, US, Australia and Greece, with Cyberrey now spearheading the charge in Africa.

“Learning is the number one motivator for cyber professionals – more than pay or time off,” said Giacomo Bertollo, Head of Product Marketing at HTB. “By investing in continuous upskilling, organisations retain talent, strengthen defences and stay future-ready.”

About Hack The Box

Hack The Box is the Cyber Performance Center with the mission to provide a human-first platform to create and maintain high-performing cyber security individuals and organisations. Hack The Box is the only platform that unites upskilling, workforce development and the human focus in the cyber security industry, and it’s trusted by organisations worldwide for driving their teams to peak performance. Offering an all-in-one environment for continuous growth, assessment and recruitment, Hack The Box provides solutions for all cyber security domains. Launched in 2017, Hack The Box brings together the largest global cyber security community of more than 3.5 million platform members. Rapidly growing its international footprint and reach, Hack The Box is headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in the US, Australia and Greece.

About Cyberrey

Cyberrey is a value-added cyber security distributor delivering next-generation solutions to African enterprises, critical infrastructure operators, government entities and MSSPs. With a portfolio that includes offensive and defensive tools, incident response capabilities, data protection platforms and now cyber security training, Cyberrey is helping to secure Africa’s digital future – one partner, one solution at a time.