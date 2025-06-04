Cyberrey extends gratitude to strategic vendors for elevating African cyber security at ITWeb Summit

Fortifying Africa's digital defences.

Cyberrey, Africa’s value-added cyber security distributor, proudly acknowledges the pivotal role played by its global vendor partners – Adaptiv Networks, HYAS, DNSSight, Brandefense, Forestall and SURF Security – during the ITWeb Security Summit 2025. Their collective presence and innovations not only enriched the summit but also underscored Cyberrey's commitment to fortifying Africa's digital defences.

Unified front against evolving threats

As cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated, the need for collaborative defence mechanisms has never been more critical. Cyberrey's strategic alliances with these vendors exemplify a concerted effort to deliver cutting-edge solutions tailored to the unique challenges faced by African enterprises.

Vendor contributions: Enhancing Africa's cyber resilience

Adaptiv Networks – secure SD-WAN and networking:

Adaptiv Networks is a leading provider of cloud-managed SD-WAN and secure access service edge (SASE) solutions, offering agile and secure connectivity tailored for modern enterprises. Founded in 2002, Adaptiv delivers scalable, high-performance networking services that simplify IT operations and enhance application performance across distributed environments. With a focus on simplicity, reliability and cost-effectiveness, Adaptiv's solutions are designed to meet the needs of CIOs, IT teams and managed service providers, ensuring seamless integration and management of network infrastructures. www.adaptiv-networks.com

HYAS – adversary infrastructure intelligence and protective DNS

HYAS Protect and HYAS Insight are advanced cyber security solutions designed to provide organisations with proactive defence mechanisms against evolving cyber threats. HYAS Protect offers a protective DNS service that dynamically blocks malicious and inappropriate web activity, preventing ransomware, phishing and other forms of cyber attacks before they reach your network or endpoints. HYAS Insight is a threat intelligence and investigation platform that empowers security teams to identify, track and attribute fraud and malicious cyber attacks swiftly and comprehensively. By leveraging advanced analytics and data correlation techniques, HYAS Insight provides deep visibility into cyber threats, enabling organisations to stay ahead of adversaries and proactively protect their digital assets. www.hyas.com

DNSSight – advanced DNS visibility

DNSSight is a next-generation on-premise advanced DNS visibility and compliance platform that transforms DNS from a passive protocol into a powerful security asset. Built to meet the needs of modern enterprise environments – whether traditional, hybrid or cloud – DNSSight delivers real-time visibility, advanced threat detection and compliance-ready logging without the need for agents. By correlating internal DNS activity with global threat intelligence, DNSSight helps organisations uncover hidden threats, monitor internal systems, including IOT devices, and maintain a strong, adaptive security posture – even across encrypted VPN traffic. www.dnssight.co.za

Brandefense – digital risk protection and threat intelligence

Brandefense is a comprehensive, AI-driven digital risk protection platform designed to proactively safeguard organisations against the evolving landscape of cyber threats. By continuously monitoring the surface, deep and dark web, Brandefense identifies and neutralises potential risks before they can impact your business. The platform offers a suite of integrated solutions, including brand monitoring, external attack surface management, cyber threat intelligence, third-party risk management and fraud protection, all accessible through a unified SaaS interface. With real-time alerts, actionable intelligence and seamless integration capabilities, Brandefense empowers security teams to enhance their organisation's security posture, protect digital assets and maintain brand integrity in an increasingly complex digital environment. www.brandefense.io

Forestall – AI-powered threat prevention

Forestall is an AI-powered cyber security platform purpose-built to proactively secure Active Directory (AD) environments against modern, sophisticated threats. With its flagship solution, FSProtect, Forestall identifies vulnerabilities, misconfigurations and lateral movement paths before attackers can exploit them. The platform offers real-time monitoring, advanced threat detection and continuous assessment of AD security posture – empowering organisations to remediate risks quickly and maintain a hardened, resilient identity infrastructure. Forestall transforms Active Directory from a soft target into a fortified first line of defence. www.forestall.io

SURF – zero trust enterprise browser

SURF Security is revolutionising enterprise cyber security by transforming the browser into a secure, policy-enforced workspace. Established in London in 2022, SURF delivers a zero trust enterprise browser and extension purpose-built for today’s distributed and hybrid workforce. Designed to integrate seamlessly into existing environments, SURF empowers organisations to secure access, enforce compliance and protect sensitive data – directly at the browser level. Its flexible architecture addresses the needs of CIOs, CISOs, IT administrators and compliance teams, offering full visibility and control without disrupting user productivity. www.surf.security

Cyberrey's commitment to Africa’s digital future

At the heart of Cyberrey’s operations lies a dedication to empowering African businesses with the tools and knowledge necessary to navigate the digital landscape securely. By fostering partnerships with industry-leading vendors, Cyberrey ensures that its clients have access to state-of-the-art cyber security solutions tailored to regional needs.

Voices from Cyberrey leadership

Abdullah Kaymakci, Head of Business Development and Channel Strategy at Cyberrey, remarked: “Our collaborations with these esteemed vendors are more than just business partnerships; they represent a shared vision for a secure and resilient digital Africa. Together, we are building a future where African enterprises can thrive without the looming threat of cyber adversaries.”

Aadil Khan, Channel Director Africa at Cyberrey, added: “The ITWeb Security Summit showcased the power of collaboration in addressing Africa’s unique cyber security challenges. Our vendors’ innovations, combined with Cyberrey’s regional expertise, are setting new benchmarks for digital security across the continent.”

About Cyberrey

Cyberrey is a fast-growing, channel-first cyber security distributor specialising in next-generation, niche and mission-critical security technologies. With a sharp focus on vendor enablement, channel development and technical mastery, Cyberrey bridges the gap between global innovation and local expertise. Its portfolio addresses modern challenges across network, identity, data and threat security – supporting public and private sector organisations across Africa.

Looking ahead

As Cyberrey continues to expand its footprint across the continent, the company remains steadfast in its mission to deliver unparalleled cyber security solutions. Through strategic partnerships and a deep understanding of regional challenges, Cyberrey is poised to lead the charge in securing Africa’s digital transformation.