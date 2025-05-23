Cyberrey, HYAS Infosec partner to bring unparalleled cyber protection, anomaly visibility to the African continent

Bringing cyber protection to Africa.

Cyberrey and HYAS Infosec (HYAS) announce a strategic partnership to bring cyber protection, resiliency and visibility to enterprises and governments across Africa. With multiple live customers today, this partnership is already a proven force in securing organisations across all verticals and sizes against ransomware, fraud, phishing, supply chain attacks, insider risk and other forms of digital risk. Executives from both companies, and their award-winning solutions, will be at the Cyberrey booth at the ITWeb Security Summit in Johannesburg, on 3 and 4 June.

HYAS Protect, recognised by Cyber Defense Magazine at the recent RSA conference in San Francisco, with awards such as Innovative Critical Infrastructure Protection, Hot Company for its Cyber Resiliency Solution, Publisher's Choice in Protective DNS, and Best Solution for DNS Security, delivers Protective DNS and cyber resiliency for organisations today across four different continents. Using unique and unrivalled infrastructure intelligence in the HYAS Adversary Infrastructure Platform, HYAS Protect performs real-time blocking of dangerous traffic at the DNS level, often weeks or more before other solutions identify the infrastructure as malicious. Its accuracy and efficacy have even been independently validated by AV-TEST in Germany. With its flexible policy management, advanced threat detection and both cloud and hybrid-based deployment models, HYAS Protect easily adapts to any customer environment.

DNSSight complements and extends HYAS Protect with an on-premises solution for real-time visibility, compliance and regulatory requirements across storage and DNS transaction logging. Built for secure, hybrid, cloud and non-cloud networks, DNSSight correlates DNS logs in real-time without the need for endpoint agents or infrastructure changes. Powered by HYAS intelligence, DNSSight can pinpoint the source of malicious or suspicious traffic down to the individual user or machine, including IOT and other smart devices. DNSSight additionally empowers security organisations to evaluate and compare protective DNS and related solutions in real-time, giving visibility into how each performs under identical conditions, to benchmark effectiveness, make informed investments, justify ROI and even harmonise hybrid defences by identifying the redundancies or gaps between tools.

HYAS Insight allows security teams to quickly and effectively track, monitor and dismantle cyber threats and fraud with unmatched speed and precision. Also recognised by Cyber Defense Magazine at the recent RSA conference in San Francisco, with awards such as the Most Advanced Security Investigation Platform, Market Leader in Infrastructure Intelligence and Trailblazer in Threat Detection, Incident Response, Hunting and Triage, its ability to take any type indicator of compromise (IOC) and quickly map out the campaign architecture, and even allow organisations to proactively get alerts when new infrastructure is created, gives analysts and investigators unprecedented power and speed to understand the nature and source of attacks and fraud. With a unique focus on verdicts, related infrastructure and actor attribution or “VRA”, HYAS Insight delivers the key infrastructure intelligence necessary not just to understand the threat, track the fraud and protect the organisation, but also provide the intel necessary to involve law enforcement or other organisations when needed. As an API-first, cloud-based solution, HYAS Insight not only deploys instantly, but is easily integrated into various visualisation, SIEM, SOAR and proprietary customer solutions.

All together, these solutions provide the most effective set of capabilities not just for overall cyber protection and business resiliency, but also the ability to understand the nature of the attacks and fraud and get proactive against them. With a component-based architecture, each solution can be deployed individually or together for increased and added value, to address an organisation’s needs for zero-trust implementations, cyber resiliency and, ultimately, the ability for proactive understanding and cyber defence.

About Cyberrey

Cyberrey is the official distributor of HYAS technologies across Africa, the CIS region and Turkey, delivering advanced protective DNS, adversary infrastructure visibility and forensic investigation capabilities to the region. Through this strategic partnership, organisations across the continent now have access to cutting-edge technologies – including HYAS Protect, HYAS Insight and DNSSight – that empower them to detect, attribute and neutralise cyber threats before damage is done.

Cyberrey is committed to supporting African enterprises, government institutions and security providers with scalable, compliance-ready solutions that align with modern zero-trust strategies and national cyber defence mandates.

To learn more or request a demo, please visit www.cyberrey.com.

About HYAS Infosec

HYAS Infosec (HYAS) is the world’s premier provider of infrastructure intelligence, enabling organisations worldwide with unparalleled visibility, protection and the necessary proactive intelligence to address cyber attacks, fraud and all forms of digital risk. Its award-winning solutions, HYAS Protect and HYAS Insight, provide not just unique insights, security and resiliency today, but also easily adapt to address the challenges of tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hyas.com.