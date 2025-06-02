Cyberrey joins forces with Labyrinth Security Solutions to bring cutting-edge deception technology to Africa

Labyrinth’s technology tricks attackers into revealing themselves early, giving defenders the upper hand.

Cyberrey, a leading cyber security solutions distributor in Africa, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Labyrinth Security Solutions, a European vendor specialising in advanced deception-based threat detection. This partnership will see Cyberrey become the official distribution and channel development partner for Labyrinth in Africa, with a mission to accelerate adoption of the most effective early detection technologies across enterprise, government and industrial networks.

Labyrinth Security Solutions, headquartered in Zabrze, Poland, has rapidly gained international recognition for its deception-based intrusion detection system (IDS) — the Labyrinth Deception Platform (LDP) — which enables organisations to identify and intercept cyber threats before significant damage occurs. The technology has proven particularly effective in securing both IT and OT environments, including SCADA and IOT networks, without impacting performance or requiring deep technical knowledge from users.

As Cyberrey expands its portfolio of next-generation cyber security solutions, the addition of Labyrinth is a critical step in delivering proactive, reliable and easy-to-deploy security technologies that meet the growing threat landscape in the African region.

“We are thrilled to bring Labyrinth to the African market. Their innovation in deception technology is nothing short of revolutionary,” said Abdullah Kaymakci, Head of Business Development and Channel Strategy at Cyberrey. “Labyrinth’s technology doesn’t just detect threats — it tricks attackers into revealing themselves early, giving defenders the upper hand. This is a game-changer for Africa’s evolving cyber security ecosystem.”

About the Labyrinth Deception Platform

Labyrinth’s approach to intrusion detection is centred on highly interactive, believable decoys — referred to as “Points” — that mimic critical assets such as routers, file servers, OT systems and web applications. These Points are strategically deployed within an organisation’s network to create the illusion of valuable vulnerabilities, luring in attackers and triggering immediate detection once malicious behaviour is observed.

The platform gathers intelligence on attacker behaviours, tools and techniques in real-time, significantly reducing mean time to detection (MTTD) and mean time to response (MTTR), while avoiding false positives. Importantly, Labyrinth works without interfering with real infrastructure operations, requires no special skills to operate and deploys in a matter of hours.

Labyrinth also includes dedicated decoy modules for OT and SCADA environments, such as emulations of Siemens S7COMM, Modbus, SNMP and MQTT protocols. Its support for multitenancy, integrations with SIEMs, and compatibility with Hyper-V, VMware and Azure makes it a flexible and cost-effective solution suitable for managed service providers (MSPs), industrial clients and enterprises alike.

“We’re proud to welcome Cyberrey to the Labyrinth partner network,” said Kamil Dudek, CEO of Labyrinth Security Solutions. “Cyberrey’s strong market presence, technical expertise, and deep understanding of regional cyber security needs make them the ideal partner to represent our brand in Africa. We look forward to helping more organisations across the continent detect threats earlier and respond faster through this partnership.”

Why Labyrinth stands out

Compared to traditional detection tools that rely heavily on signatures, rules, or constant updates, Labyrinth’s deception-based model eliminates the burden of maintaining complex configurations, while ensuring visibility into even the most advanced threats — including zero-day attacks and insider threats.

Among its standout commercial and technical advantages:

Fast deployment and low system impact : No special hardware or third-party licences needed.

: No special hardware or third-party licences needed. Affordable and flexible licensing : Based on network segments rather than number of endpoints or breadcrumbs.

: Based on network segments rather than number of endpoints or breadcrumbs. Highly believable simulations : Unique IP-based Points that respond to scans, prompts for credentials and even simulate user interfaces.

: Unique IP-based Points that respond to scans, prompts for credentials and even simulate user interfaces. Supports OT/SCADA environments : Making it ideal for utilities, industrial firms and critical infrastructure.

: Making it ideal for utilities, industrial firms and critical infrastructure. Significant cost savings: Reduces operational cyber security costs by up to 30%, while boosting SOC efficiency.

“The cyber security market is saturated with overcomplicated and underperforming solutions. Labyrinth stands out because it does exactly what security teams need — it detects the undetectable, quickly and without the noise,” said Aadil Khan, Channel Director Africa at Cyberrey. “Our partnership with Labyrinth reflects Cyberrey’s mission to bring practical, results-driven cyber security tools to the African continent.”

Cyberrey: A gateway to cutting-edge security

Cyberrey has quickly become a trusted name in the African cyber security landscape by forming partnerships with pioneering global vendors and enabling regional partners through strategic distribution, training and support. The addition of Labyrinth to its growing portfolio reflects Cyberrey’s commitment to delivering technology that is both innovative and actionable, especially in high-risk sectors like government, finance, healthcare and industrial operations.

This partnership also marks another milestone in Cyberrey’s ongoing expansion strategy, aimed at equipping African enterprises with robust cyber defense capabilities that meet international standards.

As cyber threats continue to escalate in sophistication and frequency, the need for intelligent, agile and proactive detection technologies has never been more urgent. With Cyberrey and Labyrinth now aligned, organisations across Africa have a powerful new ally in the fight to protect their digital assets and critical infrastructure.

About Labyrinth Security Solutions

Founded in 2019, Labyrinth is a European cyber security software vendor that specialises in deception-based intrusion detection. Its flagship solution, the Labyrinth Deception Platform, empowers organisations to detect and respond to threats early, leveraging decoys that simulate real IT and OT assets to bait and expose attackers inside the network.

About Cyberrey

Cyberrey is a cyber security-focused distributor and channel enablement company that connects global cyber security vendors with partners and customers across Africa. With a focus on enabling the channel and bridging regional gaps in cyber security maturity, Cyberrey delivers next-generation technologies that meet the complex demands of today’s threat landscape.