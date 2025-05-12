Cyberrey launches Live Breach Monitoring to help organisations detect silent compromises before it’s too late.

Cyberrey has officially launched its groundbreaking Live Breach Monitoring platform, designed to transform how organisations identify and respond to cyber attacks. This innovative solution enables real-time detection of malware infections, attribution of attacker campaigns and retrieval of exfiltrated data – even when internal systems remain silent.

In an era where sophisticated malware and advanced persistent threats (APTs) evade traditional security tools, Cyberrey's Live Breach Monitoring offers visibility into attacker infrastructure itself. This unique outside-in perspective reveals what no firewall, EDR or SIEM can detect alone.

In a recent case involving a senior official at a national government agency, Cyberrey identified a long-standing breach by the Lumma Stealer malware. The victim's device had gone undetected by local security tools, yet attacker infrastructure revealed beaconing activity and the theft of sensitive documents. Cyberrey successfully retrieved a copy of the official's stolen passport, exfiltrated via malware command-and-control (C2) servers. This discovery led to a full internal investigation and policy reform within the agency.

Beyond traditional monitoring: How it works

Cyberrey's service doesn't rely on endpoint agents or log-based SIEMs. Instead, it leverages:

Real-time surveillance of threat actor infrastructure (C2 nodes, DNS patterns, phishing domains, botnet nodes).

Detection of devices infected with malware, even if the malware never reveals itself locally.

Non-OSINT telemetry, including passive DNS, SSL certificate fingerprints, sinkhole logs and malware reverse engineering. Collectors and data shippers for going beyond OSINT.

Campaign attribution, identifying which threat group or malware family (eg, Lumma, Remcos, Vidar, RedLine) was involved.

File recovery, including screenshots of infected desktops, clipboard captures, credential dumps and documents or ID scans.

Sinkholes and honeypots, world-class research on malware and botnets.

Key differentiators

Victim attribution: Know exactly who was infected, what was stolen and when it occurred.

APT group tracking: Continuous monitoring of known and emerging threat actor infrastructure.

Malware behaviour profiling: Understand how Lumma, RedLine and others operate within your environment.

Proof-based evidence: Receive actual files and screenshots retrieved from attacker servers.

Backdated visibility: Go back up to 10 years in breach telemetry to uncover historical compromises.

Not a duplicate of SIEM – a strategic enhancement

While SIEMs monitor logs within your infrastructure, Live Breach Monitoring observes adversaries directly. It enables:

Early detection of infections before internal alerting.

Attribution of attacker infrastructure targeting your domain/IPs.

Threat group campaign tracking tied to your industry or geography.

Forensic evidence to satisfy auditors and regulatory disclosure requirements.

Organisations today have layered defences – firewalls, web application firewalls, endpoint protection and regular penetration tests. Some even invest heavily in cyber insurance. Yet, breaches continue to happen – quietly, persistently and with damaging consequences. Cyberrey's service exposes the blind spots where these tools fall short. The company has seen sensitive data – from identity documents to financial records – quietly siphoned off by attackers while traditional systems remain silent. The financial, legal and reputational implications of such breaches can be devastating, especially for listed companies where investor confidence and market trust are critical. Boards are asking tougher questions, frustrated by escalating cyber security spend that seems to deliver diminishing returns. Cyberrey’s solution brings the visibility and evidence to justify your investments – or correct course where gaps exist.

Built for today’s threat landscape

Whether your concern is ransomware, infostealers, state-sponsored targeting or silent credential leaks, Cyberrey provides:

Real-time alerts for live infections.

Historical threat landscape mapping.

Targeted protection for government, financial and critical infrastructure sectors.

"This service doesn’t just find indicators – it finds the impact. It finds the files. If you’ve experienced a breach or suspect something slipped through, we can show you exactly what happened, when and what was taken," said Abdullah Kaymakci, Head of Business Development and Channel Strategy of Cyberrey.

Channel Director Aadil Khan added: "Live Breach Monitoring is not only a transformative enabler for our partner ecosystem. Many of our resellers now rely on this platform to enhance their cyber security offerings and provide added value to their clients, especially in highly regulated or high-risk industries."

To schedule a private assessment or learn more, contact info@cyberrey.com or call +27 76 717 4475.