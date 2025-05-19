Cyberrey partners with DNSSight to illuminate Africa’s blind spots in DNS traffic.

Cyber security distributor Cyberrey has announced a strategic partnership with US-based cyber security vendor DNSSight, introducing its next-generation, on-premises DNS visibility platform to enterprises across Africa. This alliance promises to close one of the continent’s most critical security blind spots: DNS-layer traffic visibility.

DNS – the domain name system – is the backbone of every internet connection, enabling access to cloud services, remote work and IOT operations. Despite its importance, DNS remains one of the most overlooked and under-monitored areas of the network. Threat actors know this and frequently exploit DNS to bypass traditional security controls.

This new partnership aims to deliver what most enterprises currently lack: full visibility into DNS traffic, real-time detection of suspicious behaviour and deep correlation across DNS, DHCP and Active Directory logs – without disrupting existing infrastructure or relying on agents.

“Boards and CISOs are asking the same foundational question: Who is talking to what on our network? DNS is where that answer begins,” said Abdullah Kaymakci, Head of Business Development and Channel Strategy at Cyberrey. “By integrating DNSSight’s DNS visibility engine with our local expertise, African organisations can transform blind spots into actionable intelligence – and do so in a way that is compliant, cost-effective and quick to deploy.”

Agentless, on-premises and ready in minutes

Unlike many cloud-first or agent-heavy solutions, DNSSight delivers its capabilities through a single, lightweight on-premises appliance. It is purpose-built for hybrid and non-cloud environments – common across Africa due to legacy systems, compliance mandates and cost considerations.

The platform monitors DNS requests in real-time and correlates that data with DHCP and AD logs, giving security teams precise attribution of every query – whether it comes from an employee workstation, IOT sensor or remote VPN client.

“Visibility drives confidence,” said Daniel Watson, Marketing Director at DNSSight. “Security teams act faster and smarter when they’re not blind to DNS activity. Whether it’s a blocked phishing domain or a tunnelling attempt, DNSSight helps identify exactly who made the request – even if the domain never resolved.”

Key platform benefits include:

Threat detection at the DNS layer with real-time anomaly spotting.

with real-time anomaly spotting. User and device-level attribution of DNS queries.

of DNS queries. Agentless operation , allowing visibility into legacy, IOT and unmanaged devices.

, allowing visibility into legacy, IOT and unmanaged devices. Compliance alignment with local and international mandates (including M-21-31) through on-premises log retention.

with local and international mandates (including M-21-31) through on-premises log retention. Rapid deployment with minimal operational disruption.

“Africa’s enterprise landscape is unique – cloud isn’t always the right answer,” added Aadil Khan, Channel Director for Africa at Cyberrey. “With DNSSight, we’re enabling organisations to gain total DNS visibility without major network overhauls. It’s a game-changer for SOC efficiency, risk reduction and compliance – especially in regulated sectors like finance, telecoms and energy.”

Already making an impact

Pilot deployments are currently under way in African financial institutions and critical infrastructure organisations. In many cases, DNSSight has already uncovered dormant threats and non-compliant behaviour that legacy systems failed to detect.

Full commercial roll-out is scheduled for later this year, with Cyberrey offering integration support, training and technical expertise across the continent.

Meet Cyberrey and DNSSight at ITWeb Security Summit 2025

Cyberrey and DNSSight will jointly exhibit at the upcoming ITWeb Security Summit 2025, taking place in June in Johannesburg. Attendees can visit their stand to explore live demonstrations, discuss deployment scenarios and learn how DNS-layer visibility can transform threat detection and compliance across hybrid networks.

This presence underscores both companies’ commitment to bringing world-class cyber security innovation to Africa – tailored for its infrastructure, workforce and regulatory landscape.

To request a proof of concept or book a meeting at the ITWeb Summit, visit www.cyberrey.com or contact your local Cyberrey partner representative.