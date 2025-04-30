Cyberrey, SURF Security announce strategic partnership to bring secure browsing innovation to Africa

Expanding access to secure browsing innovations across Africa.

In a major move set to reshape Africa’s digital security landscape, Cyberrey, which positions itself as a leading African cyber security solutions provider, and SURF Security, a global pioneer in secure enterprise browsing technologies, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at expanding access to secure browsing innovations across the continent.

The collaboration aims to deliver cutting-edge secure browsing solutions across the African continent, empowering organisations with tools that safeguard data integrity, privacy and productivity in an increasingly complex threat environment.

Empowering Africa’s digital future

With cyber threats on the rise and digital transformation accelerating across African markets, this partnership comes at a critical time. Cyberrey brings deep regional expertise and a strong network across both public and private sectors, while SURF Security delivers innovative technologies designed to protect the browser – the most-used enterprise application and often the most vulnerable.

The core offering of the partnership will include SURF Security’s enterprise browser platform, optimised for African IT infrastructure and fully supported by Cyberrey’s regional service teams. This integrated approach is designed to address key security pain points such as shadow IT, data leakage and zero-day attacks.

Shared vision for secure digital access

“This partnership with SURF Security marks a significant step in our mission to deliver world-class cyber security solutions tailored for African businesses and government institutions,” said Abdullah Kaymakci, Head of Business Development and Channel Strategy of Cyberrey. “Together, we are setting a new benchmark for secure access and data protection in the region.”

Adding to the excitement, SURF Security’s Chief Strategy Officer, Ilan Sagi, emphasised the importance of secure browsing in today’s enterprise environment. “The browser has become the new endpoint. Our collaboration with Cyberrey ensures that secure access is not a luxury but a foundational element of Africa’s digital growth.”

Live demonstrations and thought leadership at ITWeb 2025

Throughout the ITWeb Security Summit, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with live demos of the SURF Secure Browser and participate in workshops hosted jointly by Cyberrey and SURF experts. Topics will include zero-trust browsing, secure SaaS adoption and building resilient cyber security strategies for hybrid workforces.

Looking ahead

This strategic alliance not only delivers advanced technology but also signifies a long-term commitment to capacity building in cyber security across Africa. Joint initiatives will include training programmes, certification pathways and collaborative research into region-specific cyber threats.

Cyberrey and SURF Security’s partnership signals a bold vision: an Africa where digital innovation is matched by digital resilience.



