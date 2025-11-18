Cyberrey, Surf Security to explore the browser as the new AI perimeter at ITWeb Security Summit 2026

Cyberrey and Surf Security are the lead sponsors of ITWeb Security Summit 2026.

Cyberrey, which positions itself as a leading African cyber security distributor, and its strategic partner, Surf Security, a provider of zero trust enterprise browsers, are proud to announce their joint participation at the ITWeb Security Summit 2026.

As the lead sponsors of Security Summit 2026, Cyberrey and Surf Security will be using the event to demonstrate how enterprises across Africa can secure AI-driven workflows and browser-native environments.

Through their participation at ITWeb Security Summit 2026, held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on 2-3 June 2026, Cyberrey and Surf Security will highlight how to enforce zero trust and AI governance directly at the session layer, securing data across SaaS, internal and generative AI (GenAI) applications

“With GenAI and autonomous agents reshaping enterprise workflows, the browser has become more than a gateway – it’s now the operating system of work,” says Yoni Kelman, VP, Partnerships at Surf Security.

He adds that over the last decade, enterprise computing has shifted from networks to browsers. Every application – SaaS, internal or AI-based – now runs inside a browser tab.

“Today, as generative and agentic AI become part of daily workflows, the browser isn’t just where people work – it’s where machines increasingly act on behalf of people,” says Kelman. “Autonomous agents read, write, summarise and make decisions through the same interfaces employees use, accessing the same data and applications. This shift has profound security implications.”

Traditional tools designed to secure endpoints or network traffic cannot see or control what happens inside browser sessions – where sensitive data, AI prompts and agentic actions now live.

In addition, AI governance has quickly become one of the biggest cyber security and compliance challenges. Employees increasingly use web-based AI tools – from ChatGPT and Copilot to industry-specific GenAI copilots – often without visibility or policy control.

“Every prompt, document upload or data copy can represent a potential data exfiltration event,” says Kelman. “And as agentic systems mature – tools that act independently on behalf of users – this risk compounds: AI doesn’t need to steal data; it can simply act on it incorrectly or expose it unintentionally.”

At ITWeb Security Summit 2026, Surf Security, in partnership with Cyberrey, will examine how enterprises can address this reality by embedding AI-native security controls directly inside the browser, where these interactions occur.

Surf’s approach: Browser-native AI and agentic control

The Surf Enterprise Browser and Extension treat AI interactions as first-class security events – applying zero trust principles not just to human sessions, but to machine-led ones too.

1. AI prompt monitoring and policy enforcement

Surf identifies when users interact with AI models and inspects prompts for sensitive data – applying DLP rules before information leaves the browser.

2. Shadow AI detection

Surf detects unsanctioned GenAI usage across corporate environments – such as access to non-approved tools or model APIs – and can block or isolate them at session level.

3. Agentic activity authentication

As AI agents begin automating browser actions (eg, filling forms, uploading data, fetching reports), Surf enforces identity binding between agent and human user – ensuring every automated action is auditable and authorised.

4. Browser as a policy enforcer

Surf enables granular controls like watermarking, copy/paste restrictions, download limits and masked inputs – all applied contextually to AI interactions, not just traditional web traffic.

5. Unified telemetry for human and AI behaviour

Every user and agent session is logged, visualised and available for forensic and compliance analysis – bridging the visibility gap between security, compliance and data governance teams.

“Agentic AI shifts the trust model from networks to sessions,” says Kelman. “The only logical place to enforce that trust is in the browser – the intersection between human intention, AI action and enterprise data.”

Why this matters for African enterprises

Across Africa, businesses are adopting AI faster than ever – from customer service bots to automated analytics and content-generation tools. But this innovation brings new risks:

Sensitive data leaking into shadow AI platforms.

Lack of authentication for agentic actions.

Regulatory exposure under POPIA, GDPR and industry frameworks.

Through Cyberrey’s regional expertise, Surf Security’s browser platform is helping African enterprises deploy browser-based AI control planes that:

Allow sanctioned AI use while blocking unsanctioned models.

Log and govern all AI activity for compliance.

Provide a unified security layer across managed and unmanaged devices.

This approach eliminates the need for new infrastructure, VPNs or CASBs, enabling secure, auditable AI access entirely from within the browser.

From zero trust to AI trust

The evolution from zero trust access to AI trust governance is already under way. Where zero trust verified the user, the next phase verifies the action – human or agentic, says Kelman. “By embedding AI policy enforcement, telemetry and authentication at the browser layer, Surf and Cyberrey are helping enterprises move towards an agent-aware security model that safeguards data while empowering innovation,” he adds.

About Surf Security

Surf is redefining enterprise security through the browser – the new WorkOS. Its AI-aware enterprise browser and extension platform enforce zero trust and AI governance directly at the session layer, securing data across SaaS, internal and GenAI applications. www.surfsecurity.com

About Cyberrey

About Security Summit

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 will be held at Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town on 26 May 2026 and at Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg on 3 and 4 June 2026.

Themed: ‘Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap’, the 21st annual edition of Security Summit will continue in its tradition of bringing leading international and local industry experts, analysts and end-users together to delve into the specific threats and opportunities facing African CISOs, security specialists, GRC professionals and anyone else who is responsible for securing their organisation from cyber attacks.

Register today. Visit https://www.itweb.co.za/event/itweb-security-summit-cpt-2026/ for Cape Town or https://www.itweb.co.za/event/itweb-security-summit-2026/ for Johannesburg.