Cyberrey to spotlight DNS visibility as a critical incident response accelerator at ITWeb Security Summit 2026

Cyberrey will participate at the ITWeb Security Summit 2026.

Cyberrey, a leading African cyber security distributor, will use its participation at ITWeb Security Summit 2026 to highlight how DNS visibility is emerging as a critical capability for reducing investigative delays and limiting the true cost of cyber incidents.

As enterprises across Africa confront AI-driven attacks, expanding digital footprints and heightened regulatory scrutiny, the ability to move rapidly from detection to understanding has become a defining factor in cyber resilience. Cyberrey will demonstrate how organisations can significantly reduce investigative friction by transforming DNS from a background infrastructure service into a real-time intelligence layer.

Through its presence at ITWeb Security Summit 2026, Cyberrey will showcase how DNSSight enables organisations to compress mean time to understand (MTTU) by automatically correlating DNS telemetry with identity services, DHCP records and VPN authentication logs – without requiring architectural disruption or replacing existing DNS infrastructure.

Why incidents escalate before they are understood

When organisations conduct post-incident reviews, a recurring question often surfaces: why did it take so long to understand what was happening?

In most cases, the delay is not caused by a lack of security tooling. Modern enterprises operate advanced stacks that include next-generation firewalls, EDR platforms, secure e-mail gateways, SIEM systems and behavioural analytics engines. Yet when an alert surfaces, analysts frequently struggle to answer fundamental questions:

Which user initiated the activity?

Which device was involved at that exact moment?

When did the behaviour begin?

Is the activity isolated or part of a broader pattern?

Is the threat still active?

Without immediate clarity, response decisions remain cautious rather than decisive.

“Most incident costs are not driven by the initial attack. They are driven by how long it takes to understand scope and intent,” says Abdullah Kaymakci, Head of Business Development & Channel Strategy at Cyberrey. “DNS visibility compresses that uncertainty and allows organisations to act decisively rather than cautiously.”

DNS is often the earliest artefact generated during phishing clicks, infrastructure testing, reconnaissance or command-and-control staging. However, in many environments DNS logs contain only domain names, timestamps and source IP addresses. Without correlation to user identity and device attribution, the signal remains incomplete.

Analysts are then forced into manual reconstruction by pulling DHCP records, cross-referencing authentication logs, matching VPN sessions and dealing with expired IP assignments. What should take minutes often takes hours or days.

How DNS blind spots inflate business impact

Investigative delay has measurable consequences.

When scope cannot be established quickly, containment actions are delayed. Teams hesitate to isolate systems for fear of operational disruption. Forensic timelines remain speculative. Reporting to executives and regulators becomes uncertain. Legal and compliance teams lack defensible evidence.

Each hour of uncertainty increases operational, reputational and financial exposure.

DNS blind spots do not merely slow detection. They extend the life cycle of an incident.

By contrast, when DNS telemetry is enriched with user identity, device context and behavioural history, it becomes a time-compression mechanism. Understanding arrives earlier, containment becomes precise rather than broad, and reporting gains defensible clarity.

The African enterprise context

Across Africa, many organisations operate highly distributed environments with hybrid infrastructure, constrained resources and strict uptime requirements. Security teams often manage large networks spanning multiple regions, remote workforces and operational technology environments.

Under these conditions, efficiency is critical.

“Across many organisations operating at scale, uncertainty is what inflates incident cost,” says Arashad Samuels, Vice-President of Sales for Africa at Cyberrey. “By restoring attribution and behavioural context to DNS activity, organisations can limit disruption, accelerate containment and improve executive confidence during high-pressure incidents.”

DNS visibility becomes particularly valuable in environments where:

IP addresses are dynamically assigned.

VPN usage obscures device-level context.

Multiple users share gateway infrastructure.

Legacy and OT systems cannot support endpoint agents.

Regulatory expectations require clear attribution and auditability.

DNSSight addresses these realities by passively ingesting DNS logs from existing infrastructure and correlating them in real-time with directory services, DHCP and VPN authentication data. The architecture remains untouched, but the behaviour becomes transparent.

From mean time to detect to mean time to understand

While many organisations measure mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR), fewer formally track MTTU. Yet understanding is the gateway to effective response.

Detection identifies something suspicious.

Understanding clarifies what it means.

Without attribution and behavioural context, detection alone does not provide the confidence required for precise containment decisions.

By reducing manual log stitching and guesswork, DNS visibility shortens the window between suspicion and certainty. Incidents become clearer faster. Response becomes proportional rather than reactive. Escalation decisions are informed rather than speculative.

Visibility as a resilience strategy

Security investments are often justified in terms of prevention. In practice, response efficiency frequently determines real-world impact.

DNS visibility does not prevent every incident. What it does is reduce investigative friction, limit secondary damage and strengthen defensibility during executive and regulatory scrutiny.

By transforming DNS from a passive resolver into an intelligence layer, organisations gain earlier clarity without introducing architectural risk.

At ITWeb Security Summit 2026, Cyberrey will demonstrate how African enterprises can strengthen resilience by improving visibility at the earliest stages of the attack life cycle.

In a threat landscape defined by AI-driven automation, disposable infrastructure and compressed attack timelines, early understanding is no longer optional. It is foundational.

