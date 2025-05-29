Cyberrey, Vicarius forge strategic alliance to elevate cyber security in Africa

Delivering smarter, AI-driven protection.

Cyberrey, a trusted cyber security distributor for Africa, has announced a strategic partnership with Vicarius, a global leader in autonomous vulnerability remediation. This collaboration aims to deliver smarter, AI-driven protection to help African enterprises detect, prioritise and eliminate vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.

In an era where cyber criminals exploit known vulnerabilities within hours of their disclosure, proactive vulnerability management is no longer optional – it's critical. The Cyberrey-Vicarius partnership delivers an automated, intelligent solution designed to keep businesses ahead of threats.

Addressing the evolving threat landscape

Ransomware attacks and targeted exploits are accelerating, often weaponising known vulnerabilities within 24 to 48 hours of public disclosure. Traditional cyber security tools, like anti-virus or basic endpoint protection, are no longer sufficient. Organisations need a smarter, faster response to vulnerability exposure – one that goes beyond reactive measures.

Recognising this gap, Cyberrey has partnered with Vicarius to bring African enterprises a next-generation approach to vulnerability management. This partnership merges Cyberrey’s local channel expertise with Vicarius’s award-winning remediation technology to protect organisations before cyber attacks ever begin.

The power of Vicarius vRx

At the core of this alliance is Vicarius vRx, a full-stack vulnerability remediation and compliance platform designed for today’s threat landscape. The platform empowers IT and security teams to shift from passive to proactive with capabilities that include:

Automated patching : Real-time, autonomous patch deployment across operating systems and third-party applications.

: Real-time, autonomous patch deployment across operating systems and third-party applications. Patchless protection : Virtual patching for unpatched or unpatchable systems, neutralising vulnerabilities without downtime.

: Virtual patching for unpatched or unpatchable systems, neutralising vulnerabilities without downtime. AI-driven prioritisation : Smart risk scoring and prioritisation using real-world exploit intelligence and asset context.

: Smart risk scoring and prioritisation using real-world exploit intelligence and asset context. Compliance management: The new vRx Compliance Engine offers more than 2 000 prebuilt configuration checks, covering major operating systems and enterprise applications, helping ensure alignment with frameworks like NIST 800-53 and CIS Benchmarks.

By combining security operations with compliance readiness in one unified platform, Vicarius vRx empowers African enterprises to not only detect vulnerabilities, but also to resolve them – efficiently and at scale.

Empowering African enterprises

This partnership is particularly impactful for the African market, where businesses are undergoing digital transformation while simultaneously facing a growing wave of cyber threats. As legacy patching tools like WSUS become obsolete, organisations need a modern, automated alternative that is both scalable and easy to manage.

“Our collaboration with Vicarius represents a pivotal step in enhancing cyber security resilience across Africa,” says Abdullah Kaymakci, Head of Business Development and Channel Strategy at Cyberrey. “By integrating Vicarius’s cutting-edge technology with our regional expertise, we’re equipping organisations with the tools they need to proactively manage vulnerabilities, reduce risk exposure and ensure operational continuity.”

Aadil Khan, Channel Director Africa at Cyberrey, adds: “This alliance underscores our commitment to delivering innovative and practical security solutions tailored to the unique challenges of African businesses. Together, we’re not just responding to cyber threats – we’re staying ahead of them.”

Built for the future

The Cyberrey-Vicarius partnership goes beyond product distribution. Together, the two organisations are developing channel-led initiatives, training workshops and reseller enablement programmes that will help regional partners unlock value from modern vulnerability management.

Vicarius brings innovation, agility and automation. Cyberrey brings access, enablement and deep knowledge of African IT environments. This synergy ensures that the full benefits of the vRx platform can be realised across public and private sectors, from financial services and energy to government and healthcare.

Meet the team

About Cyberrey

Cyberrey is a Johannesburg-based cyber security distributor focused on delivering modern, intelligent security solutions across Africa. Through partnerships with world-class vendors and a network of regional partners, Cyberrey empowers businesses and governments to stay secure in a fast-evolving digital landscape.

About Vicarius

Vicarius is the developer of vRx, an autonomous vulnerability remediation platform used by security and IT teams around the world. The platform uses artificial intelligence, automation and behavioural analysis to patch or protect systems without disruption – helping organisations remediate faster, smarter and with confidence.