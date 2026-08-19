Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2026: Wolfpack helps organisations build their human firewalls.

As cyber criminals increasingly target people rather than technology, Wolfpack Information Risk is encouraging organisations to rethink how they approach Cybersecurity Awareness Month (CSAM) this October.

Rather than treating awareness as an annual compliance exercise, Wolfpack's "Build Your Human Firewall" campaign provides organisations with three complementary ways to develop a stronger security culture through engaging experiences, measurable human risk management and practical education.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month provides an opportunity for organisations to move beyond traditional awareness presentations and create lasting behavioural change across their workforce.

Three ways to build your human firewall

Wolfpack's 2026 campaign focuses on three integrated awareness solutions, each addressing a different stage of an organisation's human risk journey. We have combined immersive Cyber Escape Rooms, AI-powered Human Risk Management and practical Cyber Wellness Workshops to strengthen organisations' first line of defence – their people.

Experience it with Cyber Escape Rooms

Traditional awareness training often struggles to capture employees' attention. Wolfpack's Cyber Escape Rooms take a different approach by immersing participants in realistic cyber attack scenarios where teams collaborate to identify threats, solve challenges and "beat the hacker" before time runs out.

Built around interactive, gamified learning, live leaderboards and customisable content, the experience transforms cyber security awareness into an engaging team-building activity while reinforcing practical security behaviours.

To encourage organisations to experience a new approach to awareness during CSAM, Wolfpack is offering 10% off a first Cyber Escape Room for new customers who book before 30 September 2026. Click here for more information.

Measure it with Keepnet Human Risk Management

Awareness programmes should not rely on assumptions. Organisations need visibility into how employees respond to real-world cyber threats.

Wolfpack's Keepnet Human Risk Management Platform uses AI-powered phishing simulations, adaptive security awareness training and behavioural analytics to help organisations measure, monitor and reduce human cyber risk. The platform simulates attacks across e-mail, SMS, voice calls, QR codes and other communication channels while tailoring training to individual risk profiles.

Throughout the CSAM campaign, organisations are invited to book a free demonstration of the Keepnet platform to see how measurable human risk management can strengthen their overall cyber security programme.

Embed it with Cyber Wellness Workshops

Cyber security does not stop when employees leave the office. The same scams targeting businesses increasingly target individuals and their families.

Wolfpack's Cyber Wellness Workshops, based on Craig Rosewarne's Cybercrime Self-Defence 2.0, provide practical, interactive sessions that help employees understand today's most common cyber threats while building safer digital habits both at work and at home. Workshops can be delivered virtually or onsite and cover more than 35 digital crimes and scams.

Organisations that book before 30 September 2026 will receive 20% off their first Cyber Wellness Workshop. In addition, organisations that book three workshops during the year will receive complimentary copies of the Cybercrime Self-Defence 2.0 book to further reinforce learning across their teams.

"Technology alone can no longer protect organisations from today's cyber threats," says Craig Rosewarne, Managing Director of Wolfpack Information Risk. "AI has enabled attackers to create highly convincing phishing e-mails, deepfake voice calls, fraudulent websites and sophisticated social engineering attacks at an unprecedented scale. The most effective defence is an informed workforce that can recognise these threats before they become incidents."

Creating lasting behavioural change

According to Rosewarne, awareness initiatives are most effective when they form part of a broader human risk strategy rather than a once-a-year event.

"Building a security culture requires more than ticking a compliance box. It requires people to experience cyber threats, understand how attackers think and develop the confidence to respond correctly. Our campaign is designed as a journey for employees to engage through immersive experiences, organisations to gain visibility into human risk, and security behaviours are reinforced and remembered through practical education."

The Build Your Human Firewall campaign encourages organisations to combine all three offerings into a comprehensive Cybersecurity Awareness Month programme, creating a continuous approach to awareness that extends well beyond October.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2026 special offers:

As part of the campaign, Wolfpack Information Risk is offering:

10% off a first Cyber Escape Room booking for new customers who book before 30 September 2026 .

a first Cyber Escape Room booking for new customers who book before . A free demonstration of the Keepnet Human Risk Management Platform.

of the Keepnet Human Risk Management Platform. 20% off a first Cyber Wellness Workshop when booked before 30 September 2026.

A complimentary copy of Cybercrime Self-Defence 2.0 when organisations book three Cyber Wellness Workshops during the year.