Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Seven tips and tricks to keep you safe online

Cybersecurity Awareness Month is observed every October.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month is observed worldwide every October. The aim of this initiative is to raise awareness of tactics like phishing, ransomware, data breaches and to promote best practices to stay safe online.

Cyber crime is an ongoing concern, and the most effective defence is staying informed and taking proactive steps. In this press release, we offer practical tips and strategies to help you safeguard yourself and reduce the chances of falling prey to cyber crime.

Seven top cyber security tips

1. Create strong, unique passwords

A tricky, difficult-to-guess password is your first line of defence. Combine uppercase and lowercase letters, digits and symbols and avoid using the same password across multiple accounts.

2. Enable two-factor authentication (2FA)

2FA enhances account protection by demanding a secondary verification step, typically a temporary code sent via text message. Even if someone gets hold of your password, 2FA makes it much harder for them to access your accounts.

3. Adopt a zero-trust approach

It's always better to be cautious. Treat every unsolicited message with suspicion, especially if it includes a link or asks you to update your details. Always verify the sender’s identity before taking action.

4. Update your software regularly

Software updates often contain patches for known security vulnerabilities. Keeping your devices and apps up to date is very important when staying protected against the latest threats. Configure your devices to install updates automatically.

5. Install an anti-virus program on all devices

Reliable anti-virus software acts as a shield against viruses, malware and other threats. Ensure that your firewall is also enabled, as this will block unwanted access to your devices.

6. Be cautious on public WiFi

Public WiFi networks are notorious for being "dodgy". Avoid performing sensitive tasks, such as online banking or shopping, while connected to public WiFi. Instead, use mobile data or a personal hotspot for a safer connection.

7. Interact with secure websites only

Before entering personal or financial information on a website, make sure it starts with “https” rather than just “http”. The “s” stands for secure, indicating that the site uses SSL Certificate encryption to protect your data.

Seven tricks to make online safety a little simpler

In addition to the safety tips above, you can add a couple of clever tricks to your safety artillery, like:

1. Create a password formula

Creating unique passwords can be challenging, but a password formula can make it easier. Combine a memorable phrase only you know with part of the website’s name, changing some letters with characters and numbers. This makes your passwords more secure yet easier to remember.

2. Hover over links

Verify link destinations by hovering your cursor over them first. This simple trick helps you detect fraudulent websites, especially in phishing e-mails or messages that disguise themselves as legitimate.

3. Turn your Bluetooth off

Leaving your Bluetooth on in public can expose your device to potential hacks. When you’re not using it, turn it off to prevent unauthorised access to your device.

4. Don't overshare on social media

Be cautious about the personal information you share on social media. Criminals can use your posts to steal your identity or create convincing scams. Always think twice before sharing sensitive details online.

5. Disable unnecessary permissions for apps

Regularly review the permissions you've granted to apps on your phone or tablet. Disable access to your location, camera, contacts and other data if the app doesn’t need it to function.

6. Log out after sessions

While drastic, logging out of your accounts when you’ve finished your work adds an extra layer of protection. If your device is lost, stolen or compromised, it helps prevent unauthorised access.

7. Use generic device names

Rename your phone, laptop or other devices to something generic like “Device123” instead of “John’s iPhone” or “Work Laptop”. This makes it harder for hackers or snoopers to identify your device in public networks or Bluetooth lists, adding an extra layer of anonymity.

Cyber crime may not be going away anytime soon, but with knowledge and the right precautions, you can significantly reduce your risk and stay safer online.