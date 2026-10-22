CyberSentriq continues channel momentum with Pax8 EMEA Breakthrough Vendor win

The CyberSentriq team collects the EMEA Breakthrough Vendor Award at Pax8 Beyond.

CyberSentriq, the integrated cyber security and data protection platform built for managed service providers (MSPs), has been named EMEA Breakthrough Vendor at Pax8 Beyond EMEA 2026, just 15 months after joining the Pax8 marketplace.

The award was presented on the Mainstage at Pax8 Beyond EMEA 2026, held at the Bella Center in Copenhagen, Denmark, on 19 October. Myles Bray, CEO of CyberSentriq, and Heidi Coerlin, VP of Channel, accepted the award from the Pax8 Executive Team.

The recognition marks a significant milestone in CyberSentriq's relationship with Pax8 as the company continues to expand its presence across the EMEA MSP channel. Through the Pax8 marketplace, MSPs can access CyberSentriq's backup and recovery solutions, helping them protect customers' critical business data and recover from incidents that could disrupt operations.

Myles Bray, CEO of CyberSentriq, said: "MSPs are under increasing pressure to protect their customers from cyber threats and data loss, while keeping their services affordable and commercially viable. They need technology partners that understand these challenges and can help them deliver effective protection without adding unnecessary complexity or cost.

"That's what makes our relationship with Pax8 so important. It gives us a way to reach more MSPs with the backup and recovery solutions their customers depend on."

Harald Nuij, Chief Executive Officer of Pax8 EMEA, commented: “CyberSentriq has made a strong impression in the relatively short time it has been part of the Pax8 marketplace. Its commitment to supporting MSPs with reliable backup and recovery solutions, combined with its ambition to expand its offering, makes it a valued partner. This award recognises what CyberSentriq has achieved in just 15 months, and we see considerable potential to build on that success as our partnership develops.”

"Being named EMEA Breakthrough Vendor just 15 months after joining the Pax8 marketplace is a significant milestone for CyberSentriq. It shows how much we've been able to achieve together in a relatively short time, and we're looking forward to building on that progress,” added Bray.

The award follows a series of recent developments for CyberSentriq, including the launch of SentriqAI on 8 October, bringing together AI-driven e-mail security, Microsoft 365 backup and recovery, and e-mail archiving in a single platform.

Together, these developments reflect CyberSentriq's growing presence in the MSP market as it continues to invest in new technology, expand its channel partnerships and extend its reach across the UK and EMEA.

Bray continued: "The MSP market is changing rapidly. AI, growing cyber security threats and rising customer expectations are forcing providers to rethink how they operate and the services they deliver. MSPs need partners that can help them adapt, strengthen their security capabilities and build more resilient, profitable businesses.”

CyberSentriq currently works with more than 3 200 MSPs, protecting over 150 000 small and medium-sized businesses globally. Its solutions combine AI-driven e-mail and web security with backup, recovery and data protection capabilities, helping MSPs address the cyber security and resilience challenges facing their customers.

"That's where our relationship with Pax8 becomes increasingly important. By expanding the cyber security and data protection solutions available through its marketplace, we can help more MSPs respond to these challenges and deliver the protection their customers need. We've achieved a great deal together in just 15 months, and we're excited about what comes next,” concluded Bray.