Cymulate reveals proven value across industry sectors at ITWeb Security Summit 2025 CT event

Luke Cifarelli, country manager, South Africa, Cymulate.

Cymulate, which positions itself as the leader in security and exposure validation, is a platinum sponsor of the ITWeb Security Summit 2025 Cape Town on 27 and 28 May, where it will reveal the proven value of its solutions and implementations across a broad range of industry sectors.

The annual event, which opens in Cape Town and moves to Johannesburg on 3, 4 and 5 June, will see Cymulate highlight the importance of validating cyber security defences before attacks take place. Cymulate South Africa Country Manager, Luke Cifarelli, confirms organisations across all industries choose Cymulate for automated cyber security validation. “Across industry sectors challenges are unique to each arena, as are cyber security concerns, but regardless of this, the objective remains the same, and that is to reduce the likelihood and impact of attacks.”

Cifarelli recommends business leaders download the brief paper below that shows how enterprises in banking and financial services, retail, education, healthcare and manufacturing, to name just some, have successfully implemented Cymulate in their fight against cyber crime.

See below and download for more information.

For information and to register for the ITWeb Security Summit 2025, visit: https://www.itweb.co.za/event/itweb-security-summit-2025/.

About Cymulate

Cymulate, the leader in security and exposure validation, provides the single source of truth for threat exposure and the actions required to close security gaps before attackers can exploit them. More than 1 000 customers worldwide rely on the Cymulate platform to baseline their security posture and strengthen cyber resilience with continuous discovery, validation, prioritisation and guided remediation of security weaknesses. Cymulate automates advanced offensive security testing to validate controls, threats and attack paths. As an open platform, Cymulate integrates with existing security and IT infrastructure and drives the workflows of the exposure management process. Click here for more information.

Contact: South Africa

Luke Cifarelli

Cymulate Country Manager – South Africa

M: (+27) 76 912 7232 Request a Demo or Free Trial Follow us on LinkedIn